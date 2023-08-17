Entertainment

The psychological thriller on Netflix that runs for 138 minutes and won’t get you off the couch

This is a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Pixabay)

Netflix is a platform that continues to amaze each and every one of its millions of fans spread across the globe. In fact, this site streaming he keeps breaking it with his huge There are variety of series and movies available to choose from.

Although some are premieres, others are modern classics, including one of the best movies it exists as it is sinister island,

“While investigating the disappearance of an inmate at a psychiatric hospital, a federal bailiff becomes caught in a web of lies and begins to doubt himself,” reads the official synopsis of this production. Netflix,

I have to say this The production is one of the most iconic as far as psychological thrillers go.It received very good reviews from the specialized press since its worldwide premiere on 18 February 2010. It runs for 2 hours 18 minutes.

Mysteries and secrets are always present In sinister island from Netflix, something that made him a true movie icon.

sinister island

The cast of this unforgettable and controversial film is made up of such brilliant names Leonardo Dicaprio (Edward Daniels) mark ruffalo (Chuck Auley), ben kingsley (Dr. John Cawley) Max von Sydow (Dr. Jeremiah Nahring), michelle williams (Dolores Channel), Emily Mortimer (Rachel Solando) Patricia Clarkson (Rachel Solando) Jackie Earle Haley (George Noyce) ted levine (the warden), John Carroll Lynch (McPherson) and Elias Coates (Andrew Leidis).

