The psychological thriller that left Natalie Portman on the verge of censorship

Natalie Portman She is one of the most established actresses in Hollywood. The interpreter made her film debut at the age of 13 in Lion (The Professional), the film directed by Luc Besson starring Jean Reno. Since then, Portman’s career has not stopped, participating in both commercial and independent productions.

In 2010 he starred the black swan (Black Swan), the dramatic film directed by Darren Aronofsky where she plays Nina, a shy and talented dancer who attends a prestigious ballet academy in New York City. The institution intends to open the season with Swan Lake, for which Nina auditions. Completely absorbed by the dance, pressured by her controlling mother, the demands of her teacher and her rivalry with her partner, will push Nina to the brink of madness, which will lead her to confuse reality with reality. fiction.

