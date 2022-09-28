The psychological thriller that left Natalie Portman on the verge of censorship

Natalie Portman She is one of the most established actresses in Hollywood. The interpreter made her film debut at the age of 13 in Lion (The Professional), the film directed by Luc Besson starring Jean Reno. Since then, Portman’s career has not stopped, participating in both commercial and independent productions.

In 2010 he starred the black swan (Black Swan), the dramatic film directed by Darren Aronofsky where she plays Nina, a shy and talented dancer who attends a prestigious ballet academy in New York City. The institution intends to open the season with Swan Lake, for which Nina auditions. Completely absorbed by the dance, pressured by her controlling mother, the demands of her teacher and her rivalry with her partner, will push Nina to the brink of madness, which will lead her to confuse reality with reality. fiction.

Natalie Portman underwent a major physical transformation for the role

As it was mentioned already, the black swan stands out not only for the incredible interpretation of portman, but because of the atmosphere and the tension that is generated as the story progresses. As a good psychological thriller, Aronofsky’s film has all the desired elements, including a heated encounter between the protagonist of the story and one of her rivals.

At one point in the film, the Portman’s character manages to escape from the clutches of his manipulative mother to go with his partner Lily, played by Mila Kunis. Lily’s character is the complete opposite of Nina, charismatic, outgoing, seductive and a great dancer, all qualities required for the role of the black swan.

Her performance led her to win the Oscar in 2010

Despite their rivalry, these characters go out one night and start flirting, which ends in a very bawdy scene which becomes a key moment in the film. Both the sequence in the nightclub and the one that follows it in Nina’s room are the climax of the film, portraying the liberation of the shy dancer who surrenders to the darker and wilder side of her, that of the black swan.

Although full of symbolism, this scene between Natalie Portman Y Mila Kunis it turned out to be highly played, as it leaves very little to the viewer’s imagination. Although very well achieved by the set of cameras and the final montage of the scene, both actresses later recognized that it was very difficult and uncomfortable to film due to the friendship they maintained, even before filming.

The most daring scene between Portman and Kunis was not easy to achieve

The Portman’s performance It was absolutely magnificent, so much so that in 2010 it won the Oscar for Best Actress along with the Golden Globe, the SAG Award and the BAFTA. In addition, one cannot fail to mention the incredible physical transformation that the actress underwent, that she had to change her diet and exercise routine to acquire the body of a ballet dancer. She also took dance classes so she could get as many shots as possible for the film.

