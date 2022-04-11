the public adores him, but the critics maintain their position of rejection

2022-04-08

With all the reputation of movies based on video games, which is very bad, paramount gave us the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie in 2020, breaking the curse and being a success among fans, which burst the international box office, leaving millionaire profits for the studio, in part thanks to the redesign of the main character, which it is still theorized if it was a strategy from the beginning. But theories aside, yesterday, Sonic 2 premiered in theaters in Honduras and around the world, the continuation of the 2020 film that follows the adventures of the hedgehog, who now, on Earth, works as a kind of superhero, fighting crime and using his powers for the well, while maintaining a friendship with Tom, played by James Marsden, and his wife Maddie, played by Tika Sumpter.

With the return of Dr. Eggman, played by Jim Carrey, Sonic must take responsibility for the extent of his powers and, once again, save humanity from a great threat, although this time he will not do it alone, because the planet will receive the visit of another inhabitant of his world, Tails, voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who will help him on his quest. At the same time, they will face Knuckles the echidna, with the voice of Idris Elba, who, when found by Eggman, will help him defeat Sonic and his company. It goes without saying that Ben Schwartz repeats his role as the voice of Sonic in his original language, as well as Luisito Comunica also repeats the role in the Latin American dub. You might be interested in: Sonic 2: a premiere full of excitement and fun in Multiplaza Tegucigalpa! The film premieres on April 7 The review aggregator metacritic It already shows us the average critical rating for the film, having an average rating of 47, based on 28 critical reviews. The highest score for the film was awarded by the CNET web portal, who gave a score of 8/10, describing it as a film “with a sharper script and jokes that will leave you laughing. It maintains the familiar tone of the original and dives into the classic games to create a cinematic universe for the beloved icon of sega”.