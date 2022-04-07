The public beta of iOS 15.5 is now available and any user who wants to can install it on their iPhone.

Only a few hours after the release of the first beta of iOS 15.5 to developers, Apple has decided release the same update to public beta users. The first public beta of iPadOS 15.5 is also available for all users who have the profile installed on their iPad.

In iOS 15.5 we find news such as the imminent application related to classical music, change of iTunes Pass for Apple Account, improvements in Apple Pay Cash and small changes in Universal Control. AND now not only developers can install this beta, any user can via public beta.

If you choose to install the public beta profile, you will be able to receive this update and all that follow until the final version and try all the news before anyone else.

How to install the public beta of iOS 15 and compatible devices

If you want to try the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear for download at Settings > General > Software Update.

As for the iPhone and iPad compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, including this update, here is the complete list of compatible iPhone and iPad:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6sPlus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 11 inches.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad Air 5.

iPad5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

ipad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

