”The public has ignored me”

2022-02-17

The Barcelona could not get past the draw against Naples in the Europa League and its last face should be played next week in Italy. Xavi Hernandez regretted the result and spoke about what he had experienced with Ousmane Dembelewho when entering the exchange was received by the Barça fans with whistles.

Barcelona got the draw against Napoli thanks to VAR

Game

“I think the only thing missing was materializing the chances. We have been good in the high pressure, after losing… we have generated 20-odd chances and 6-7 very clear. Full match. Very good sensations, but the result is null. The result would have to be a win and, to be fair, at least a couple of goals. We have played well, but we are competing in the Europa League. This isn’t about sensations, it’s about results and the match was excellent”.

Fernando Torres

”Now we were doing a comparison in the locker room. It happened to Luis Suárez, it seemed that he had no goal. The Barça shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will bring a lot of joy. If he is in the area it is because he will score. He has had a goal all his life and he will have it. In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute trust. He already has to change the chip. He won’t affect you. I, the staff, take care of this. He is very strong, self-demanding … ”.

Dembele

“The public has not paid attention to me, but in the end it has been transformed into applause. We’ve already whistled for her and she’s done, it’s over. The news is that the whistles have turned into applause”.