”The public has ignored me”

2022-02-17
The Barcelona could not get past the draw against Naples in the Europa League and its last face should be played next week in Italy. Xavi Hernandez regretted the result and spoke about what he had experienced with Ousmane Dembelewho when entering the exchange was received by the Barça fans with whistles.
Game
“I think the only thing missing was materializing the chances. We have been good in the high pressure, after losing… we have generated 20-odd chances and 6-7 very clear. Full match. Very good sensations, but the result is null. The result would have to be a win and, to be fair, at least a couple of goals. We have played well, but we are competing in the Europa League. This isn’t about sensations, it’s about results and the match was excellent”.
Fernando Torres
”Now we were doing a comparison in the locker room. It happened to Luis Suárez, it seemed that he had no goal. The Barça shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will bring a lot of joy. If he is in the area it is because he will score. He has had a goal all his life and he will have it. In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute trust. He already has to change the chip. He won’t affect you. I, the staff, take care of this. He is very strong, self-demanding … ”.
Dembele
“The public has not paid attention to me, but in the end it has been transformed into applause. We’ve already whistled for her and she’s done, it’s over. The news is that the whistles have turned into applause”.
The changes of Gavi, Dembélé and Luuk de Jong
“They have given us. We have spent the second part in their field, having the ball, dominating the game… it is the Barça that I like and the players enjoy. The pity is that it has not been transformed into goals. The only thing missing was the goals and winning the game”.
Mistakes
“Atlético’s day was incomplete because we had an expulsion. Today we were with 11 the 90 minutes and we generated many and very clear. In the end they are our mistakes, because you have to be more effective in the areas. We have conceded a goal when we were good and we have generated many chances. It’s a shame not to win at least one win”.
His titular trident
“Auba has lacked the same association with his rivals, but he has gone very well into space, intense in pressure, he has tried… he will score. Adama and Ferran… we have a high level up front”.
Busquets
“He has accumulated many games, we have a game on Sunday and another final on Thursday, it was more rest than testing for the future. We are not for that.”
Hobby
“The truth is that I left the Camp Nou six years ago differently. Now the atmosphere is extraordinary, exceptional… I had not experienced it. That means that people are excited, they want to see positive things. There are goosebumps moments. Very thankful”.
The penalty and offside
“I don’t like these rules, neither one nor the other. The one with the hands, all of them should be whistled. Because this is football. In basketball, for example, they will look for your feet. The other offside rule is absurd. We reject because we do not know that there is a player offside. He has already passed with Spain (against France). He would make effective time in football, the simulation and the cheating would be over. If you have to waste time, go to the corner like Lobo Carrasco. It is not mischievous to waste time, that is fraud”.