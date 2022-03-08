The Public Ministry did not like the call between Chico Sandy and “chipero” of operation Discovery

Operation Discovery brought up the name of Sandy Boy, the popular broadcaster who interviews people “with real-life cases,” but who are sometimes disreputable or at odds with social norms.

The Public Ministry is struck by the fact that the influencer interviews citizens “to raise the rating even more, without being the same people with real values ​​or principles”.

For some unstated reason, in the document of investigation of the alleged Discovery Network, Sandy Boy is mentioned when a call is intercepted to one of the accused “chippers”, which supposedly reveals his modus operandi.

The conversation took place between the announcer and Pablo Miguel Balbuena (The Valve) and/or Miguel Ortizone of those identified as the main leaders of the alleged network.

“On October 15, 2020, La Valla communicates with Chico Sandy, where the accused states that he is dedicated to scamming Americans, when he says: – Oh I give parrot, I live from the parrot, from the parrot, chipiando and screwing around and giving the gringo a parrot to find me my room, ”says the accusatory document.

In the conversation, he adds, La Valvla “also says he is deported and that he struggles” and “speaks that he has a group of people and is called a classic tiguere.”

He does not incriminate or accuse him, but in an unusual qualification about the announcer, the annotations of the Public Ministry indicate that “Chico Sandy is a renowned Dominican communicator who has become popular for interviewing people who go viral in the media and social networks to increase the rating, without be the same people with real values ​​or principles.

A photograph of the veteran broadcaster was placed in the file next to the defendant named “La Valvla”.

+ From his career

Chico Sandy became known on the radio with musical animation programs, including his most recent on KQ-94.

For some time now, he has opened a YouTube channel, in which he uploads interviews with people who experience difficult situations in life such as drug use, delinquency, and other acts that society often rejects out of hand.

“The popular social media show featuring Sandy Boy brings us a real-life character each time, who, though having fallen from a high level in music, or being from a prominent family, his mistakes led him to living in a depressing and risky state. Sandy Boy has the human touch to introduce us to these characters, with the cruelty of life, its ups and downs,” Rey Díaz comments on an Internet portal about the broadcaster’s audiovisual content.