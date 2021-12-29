The public pillory is back in China: four people paraded with signs and anti-contamination suits. Controversy – Video
Four people accused of human trafficking were forced into a public pillory in the south of China. The video of the officers escorting the accused, made to dress in biohazard suits, went viral in the country, sparking controversy. As reported by the BBC, the pillory was staged on Tuesday, December 28 in the city of Jingxi, in the province of Guangxi. According to some newspapers, the accusation is also of having illegally allowed people to enter the country, which is still “armored” due to Covid-19.
The video, which shows the four men with signs hanging around their necks with their photos and their names, escorted by two agents to texts, has sparked numerous reactions on social and media.
For the Guangxi Daily this type of action acts as a deterrent to crimes committed along the borders, and is in line with the prevention rules dictated by Covid. Along the border, the pandemic situation “is serious and complex”, say the authorities. Of a completely different opinion Beijing News, according to which the pillory “seriously violates the spirit of the law and can no longer be admitted”.
Storm on social networks such as Weibo, where the news has become a trend, and where several users have spoken of “returning to a past hundreds of years ago”. Other users, however, have expressed support, sparking further controversy.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Afghanistan, Taliban close Laila Haidari’s center for drug addicts: “They treat them with barbaric methods. I forced to hide “