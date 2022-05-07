The public went crazy! Olivia Wilde released the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling

UNITED STATES-. The first trailer for the upcoming movie is out. Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darlingand social networks went crazy. Florence Pugh plays a housewife named Alice who lives with Jack, played by Harry Stylesin Victory, an “experimental company town that houses the men who work for Victory’s best projects and their families.”

“Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident met by the company. All they ask in return is an unconditional commitment to Victory’s cause. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something much more sinister lurking beneath the handsome facade, Alice can’t help but question what they’re doing at Victory and why.

In the official trailer, Pugh wonders “What if this place is dangerous?”, and viewers are shocked by the disturbing images. The clips show a sinister Chris Pinein addition to Wildewho plays one of the women in the community along with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Kate Berlant, as well as Harry Styles. The director shared the trailer on her Instagram account.

Olivia Wilde made fun of her boyfriend Harry Styles

“I am so proud of this team and I can’t wait to show you what we did together. I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for the excitement there is for the movie so far. I promise you will not be disappointed by this extraordinary cast and crew. Today is a great day for us. Congratulations to the whole team. I love you guys,” he wrote. Wilde in Instagram.

Wilde presented the trailer last week in CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and described the project as “ambitious”. He also said that the performance of styles is “truly a revelation” during his performance. The star took the opportunity to joke about the musician, with whom she began a relationship after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darlingand referred to him as “a promising actor with no other career that I know of.”