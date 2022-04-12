The publisher of Owlboy (Soedesco) opens an office in Spain

The independent Dutch publisher Soedesco has announced its arrival in Spain. Those responsible for publishing titles such as Owlboy, Among The Sleep, Remothered, Truck Driver or Real Farm will open an office in Madrid, in order to strengthen the entertainment offer within the field of video games. In a press release, Soedesco Ibérica explained that his wish is for the office to be “a point of reference” for communicative relations, which serves to offer “stronger support” to the video game industry in the country.

“Our strategy is to expand our operations in the region,” said Jack Chauthi, CEO of the company. “Spain has immense unexplored value, and it is now that we have the opportunity to get closer and work side by side with these incredibly creative companies. Our offices in Madrid they are our first step outside the Netherlands and we believe this will open up a huge future for our global operations. We are excited to be working with an incredibly professional and talented team who share our values ​​and experience in gaming with us.”

They promise to offer “great opportunities” to Spanish games

Bernardo Hernández will act as general manager of Soedesco Ibérica, a subsidiary made up of experts in the publication and production of video games. “After more than 15 years in the sector, it is an honor to be able to bring to Spain and lead a publisher international company of the caliber of Soedesco”, stated Hernández. “We strongly believe in potential of Spanish developers and for this reason, we want to offer great opportunities to national video game creations”.

Another of the positions that Soedesco has reinforced is that of marketing manager, which will be led by Juan Cañete. from this position will be in charge of serving as a link between the company and the media.

Soedesco is a company founded in 2002so this year marks its twentieth anniversary.

Source | Soedesco