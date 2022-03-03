The Puebla Club denounces the Juárez player on its social networks

Nicolas Larcamon and Maximiliano Silvera

March 01, 2022 9:19 p.m.

The match between Puebla and Juárez ended 1-1, and after this result La Franja is waiting for what Tigres and Pachuca do to maintain the leadership or not. The game had a close first half, where the Tuca team was on the defensive and after a second half with an early goal from Bravos, the game became increasingly difficult for Larcamón’s team.

For the good of the club, a goal by Alberto Herrera made them remain undefeated and in a dramatic closing, the nerves grew more and more. In one of the last plays, forward Maximiliano Silveira faked a foul after falling down, something that was evidenced when he immediately got up when he saw a counterattack from his team.

Puebla’s CM disapproves of Silvera’s action

The style that characterizes the Puebla club in its social networks is more than well known: provocative and controversial. In this case, the club’s CM released a statement denouncing number 7, since Silvera’s swimming pool can be seen as unsportsmanlike conduct. The debate was opened within the same tweet published by the CM, and the reactions for and against were immediate.

“90 + 5 ‘To all the boys and girls who are watching the game, do not do what 7 Bravos did. Play fair, please. #LaFranjaQueNosUne” This is how the tweet can be read while it has an image of the striker attached . Despite all this, the game ended in a draw with a bittersweet taste for the people of Puebla.

