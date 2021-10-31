‘The Pugliese Ciaccio vaccination center must not close’

We receive and publish the signed letter * addressed to the President of the Calabria Region Roberto Occhiuto

Dear President,

we are the medical health workers and nurses of the vaccination center of the Pugliese Ciaccio Hospital in Catanzaro and we turn to you because, as we hope, you will have to be appointed Commissioner of Health of the Calabria Region.

We very much appreciated his first act, which had just taken office, revoking the absurd provision concerning the cancellation of almost all the vaccination centers in our Region issued by the President of the Civil Protection and by the Commissioner Guido Longo decided in relation to the number of bookings on the platform. to undergo the anti-Covid vaccination.

In this regard, we want to underline that the few reservations

found at this time throughout the Region are the result of the lack of information and consequent confusion of citizens about the timing and the candidates for the third dose and that, even without reservation, in our centers we continue to vaccinate with first and second doses.

Our experience of recent months tells us that there is still a lot to do and the choice of which center to close cannot fail to be shared with the institutional representatives of the territory, with the Mayors and the commissioners or general managers of the Hospitals or Health and especially with the President of the Region.

We need a mapping of vaccination centers that defines not only

numbers but location in the territories and experience gained.

We ask you to ensure that the vaccination center of the Ciaccio-De Lellis hospital, which has vaccinated about 50,000 people and most of the frail patients as a cancer reference hospital for the city of Catanzaro, is maintained.

The center is the only one left in the city because the hub is in Catanzaro

Lido. It has welcomed patients from other Italian regions as it also adopts the Confort-in system or a needle-free syringe system for those suffering from belonephobia, establishing a good practice that decreases health emigration as it is present in very few realities of our country .

Our center is the only point of reference in the city also for that quota of users who require vaccination in a protected environment, which is possible in a large hospital like ours.

These months have allowed us to acquire valuable experience in health and human terms and we are sure that you will be able to evaluate and decide in the interest of citizens. We send you our best regards.

* The medical and nursing staff of the AO Pugliese Ciaccio vaccination center in Catanzaro

Medical staff: Elena Bova, Francesco D’Amico, Saverio Gualtieri, Alessio Bulotta, Caterina Laria, Vita Maria Margheriti, Tommaso Scarpino, Annamaria Dagostino.

Nursing staff: Ilenia Costantino, Giovanna Puzzonia, Noemi Lasca, Vilma Vivino, Francesca De Paola, Andrea Luca Martello.