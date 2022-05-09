The pull of ears to Legal Medicine and the Prosecutor’s Office for delay in delivery of remains Photo: Mauricio Alvarado Lozada

Guadeloupe and her three children not only went through the horror of losing their father and husband due to the war, but also faced the delay of the judicial authorities for the delivery of their skeletal remains. It has been 11 years since the remains of Anthony, and so far, his family has not been able to bury him. They had to resort to a tutela action that was analyzed by the Constitutional Court, so that Legal Medicine and the Prosecutor’s Office would give them an answer. The high court agreed with them and gave guidelines to the entities.

On May 20, 2002, in the district of La Fortuna, municipality of Agua Clara, in Santander, Anthony forcibly disappeared. Four years later, Guadeloupe, his wife, reported the case to the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office. During 2006, relatives of Anthony They recovered what they believed to be his remains and transferred them to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. Until December 2010, the forensic body decided to take DNA samples from her three children to compare them and they agreed to notify the results.