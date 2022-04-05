The punishments that Real Spain would receive after the riots in the classic against Marathón

The authorities of the National League have not wanted to issue a statement or its main directors refer to the issue, since they await the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission.

Aurinegros fans from the box sector began to throw objects at this group and then came the lack of control that triggered the invasion of the field and the suspension of the game at minute 29.

It all started when the Marathon fans , dressed in black, entered the preferred north sector of the Morazán stadium. Seeing themselves organized inside the building they began with the songs.

The Disciplinary Commission will meet no later than tomorrow (Tuesday) to resolve the case and within the scenarios that are handled are: temporary closure of up to 3 games of the stadium, economic fines of up to 100,000 lempiras and the loss of points for the Machine, since it was in charge of setting up the match where the acts of vandalism of their fans took place, who invaded the field.

Honduran soccer again fell into the hands of the vandals after the suspension of the classic between Real Spain and Marathon last Saturday, which could bring harsh consequences to the aurinegros.

presidents

But the presidents of both teams do not accept the mistakes of their fans and there is no plan to stop the violence.

“One plans good things, shows, surprises, vaccinations, contests, entertainment. And that was being achieved. This is not what went wrong, but who wanted to boycott our show and stop our good sports performanceThey achieved their goal. We were attacked. We will defend ourselves. And we warn them that they will not stop us,” he told us. Elijah Burbara, president of Real Spain.

your counterpart Orinson Amayapresident of the Marathon, also gave his version to GOLAZO and responded to Elías: “Talking about boycott is irresponsible. Boycott of whom? Of the board of directors of Marathón? Let the evidence show! Our body of lawyers is analyzing these accusations to determine actions… I am struck by Elías’s phrase, which says “you can’t see pretty eyes on someone else’s face.”..

“We worry about our team day by day, about nobody else… I would remind them of the saying… Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack!” Amaya sentenced.

The game will undoubtedly have to be rescheduled and it will be the Disciplinary Commission that will rule on it tomorrow.

According to referee Saíd Martínez, the match was suspended at minute 29 of the first half. It will have to be played with the same actors and it will only be determined if it is behind closed doors, alternate court or activated with the same protocol, although this last option is almost impossible due to the facts.}

“Surely there will be a sanction. We are in the hands of the Disciplinary Commission and we will abide by and accept any resolution they make. We only ask that you be benevolent, as our intention is to promote peace and harmony in the stadiums. And they must understand that those who did this wanted to stop the good sports performance of the team. Everything was going well until the visiting bar came in and started the provocations”, said Burbara.

Tomorrow there will be the answer and the verdict that the Commission determines.