The purchase of Activision Blizzard would worsen the situation of its employees, according to US senators.

Since the acquisition was announced, Microsoft has promised improvements in the company’s work environment.

Although several weeks have passed since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was announced, we can still feel the aftershocks of this informative earthquake. However, the company in which Bobby Kotick acts as CEO has also starred in specialized news due to the cases of harassment that he has been dragging for a long time, added to more recent lawsuits.

What, so far, is the most notorious purchase of the year, has raised doubts as to the antitrust laws Americans, so it has not taken long for figures to come out who want to closely examine this movement. Now some US senators have come to the fore to point out that the fate of Activision Blizzard employees, already in a toxic work environment, could keep getting worse.

We are concerned that this purchase could further deprive these workers and prevent their voices from being heard.Letter sent to the CDFAs the senators sign Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse In a letter sent to the president of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan (via PC Gamer), the purchase made by Microsoft could have a negative result for workers: “Activision Blizzard employees, after years of sexual misconduct, discrimination and unfair labor practices, have led a call for greater transparency and responsibility in the video game industry, and we are deeply concerned that this purchase may further deprive these workers and prevent their voices from being heard“.

Thus, the letter invites the Federal Trade Commission to assess “whether the ways in which these companies have failed to protect the rights and dignity of their workers are driven by monopsony power or amount to anti-competitive damages in our labor market and, if so, whether the merger will exacerbate these problems”. In addition, the message also recalls that a toxic work environment has been confirmed in Activision Blizzard’s offices, it faces a government investigation and refuses to recognize the union formed in Raven Software.

The acquisition appears to be a cynical and opportunistic attempt to ‘capitalise’ on Activision Blizzard’s problems.Letter sent to the CDF“The proposed acquisition appears to be a cynical and opportunistic attempt to ‘capitalize’ on systemic problems that have come to light from Activision Blizzard”, continues the letter, shared on Twitter by the journalist Stephen Totilo. Recalling that negotiations between the company and Microsoft had begun days after the controversy broke, the senators believe that “While Microsoft took advantage of lower stock prices after the sexual misconduct was revealed, they also signaled that they were willing to prioritize benefits over problems entrenched from gender-based discrimination in the organization”.

On the other hand, the letter does not ignore Microsoft’s statements regarding all the problems discovered in Activision Blizzard. In this sense, the technological giant will allow the formation of trade unions and has promised improvements in the work environment of Activision Blizzard, although the aforementioned senators doubt Microsoft’s determination in these cases and urge examine the agreement thoroughly.

The CFC should consider the history described when evaluating the anticompetitive effects that this union may produceLetter sent to the CDF“The Federal Trade Commission should consider history described above when assessing the anti-competitive effects that this gigantic merger may produce, and carefully determining the meaning of Microsoft’s promise to ‘Stay Out of the Way’ of unionization efforts. If the CFC determines that the transaction is likely to enhance the power of the monopsony and worsen the bargaining position between workers and the parties to this deal, we urge you to oppose“, ends the letter.

For the moment, there is nothing to stop what will be one of the largest acquisitions of the video game industry. In fact, Activision shareholders already have a date to vote on the sale to Microsoft in a rather consultative process, although this does not mean that Bobby Kotick’s company has been spared all its problems. Because, although the letter already alludes to the “golden umbrella” of the CEO and his lack of responsibility When dealing with the complaints, he also remembers that the company has been forced to pay a millionaire sum to the victims of workplace and sexual harassment.

