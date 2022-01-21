the “pure propaganda” report – Corriere.it

from Gian Guido Vecchi

The reply of the Pope emeritus in the dossier that accuses him of having covered up 4 cases

VATICAN CITY – Joseph Ratzinger who accuses the experts of “Stimmungsmache », propaganda, and “pure speculation” against him. And the experts who consider his explanations “irritating”. C.contains very hard passages, the independent report of 1,893 pages, drafted by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl law firm, which reconstructs 497 child abuse committed in the Church of Munich

from the postwar period and accuses the Pope Emeritus of “Erroneous behavior” for not having acted in “four cases” when he headed the Bavarian diocese, from 1977 to 1982

.

About seventy pages, in particular, are dedicated to the cases contested by the then archbishop and defined by numbers 22, 37, 40 and 42. Ratzinger, we read, stated that “Every single case of sexual assault and every bad treatment is terrible and cannot be repaired», Expressed« his deepest sympathy for the victims of sexual abuse ». It is clarified that his memory, at the age of 94, “is still very good today” and when he says he “does not remember a certain person or a certain event” it does not mean uncertainty but the conviction “of not having met the person or of not having known the facts or the document “.

Disputes, replies cited from the 82-page defense brief, an exchange of “suspicions” and often harsh replies. Like when the lawyers criticize Ratzinger for having known “case 22”, a priest convicted of pedophilia years earlier, because he had spent “decades” in the area where he had been in the parish and was a friend of his successor. And Ratzinger replies that he went on vacation there “only once, in August 1982”, and that the title of “parish priest” given “was a routine procedure” and did not mean that he knew or knew of the sentence.

It is at this point that the irritation reported by the report transpires: the Pope Emeritus replied to the lawyers that “the hypothesis is false and defamatory” and “testified to a considerable degree of partiality on the part of experts who have abandoned their role of neutrality and objectivity and have fallen to the level of subjective evaluation, if not propaganda and pure speculation, have disqualified themselves ».

The considerations of the lawyers on Ratzinger, who often referred to the missing norms and the “spirit of the time” different from the current sensibility, are no longer tender: “The constantly claimed ignorance contradicts the practice that could be established by experts with both predecessors and successors” .

Benedict XVI will reply again in the coming days. Yesterday morning, addressing the plenary assembly of the former Holy Office, Pope Francis pronounced: “The Church, with the help of God, is carrying out with firm determination the commitment to do justice to the victims of the abuses committed by her members, applying the foreseen canonical legislation with particular attention and rigor “. Meanwhile in Monaco the report will have criminal consequences: the Prosecutor’s Office ordered an investigation into “42 cases” of reported “inappropriate” conduct of the research, the priests still alive or traceable.