The purpose of kinesiology in the approach to stroke – Health and Wellness

CVA or stroke is a condition with a high incidence in the world population and its degree of disability depends on several factors, such as the type (hemorrhagic or ischemic), the location, the magnitude of the brain injury, the response time of the intervention medical, personal factors such as the age of the affected person, their potential for recovery. By the Lic. in Kinesiology and Physiatry Nicolás Righelato. Special for AIM.

Depending on the stage is the Kinésico work, so emphasis will be placed on the three levels of prevention according to the World Health Organization (WHO): Primary, secondary and tertiary care.

At the first level, primary care, the role of the physiotherapist has to do, in principle, with educating people about the meaning of stroke. What is it? Which are the risk factors? What to do to avoid it? What symptoms should be paid attention to in the event of a possible stroke and what should be done in this situation? To take action on this stage, different spaces must be used, such as work, sports, social, recreational, and health.

In the second stage, secondary care, where the stroke has already occurred, manifesting a condition of a different nature, according to what has already been mentioned (type, location, severity of the injury and factors inherent to the person). What occurs most are sensomotor symptoms (paralysis or plegia), together with conditions of cognition, and the word. Here, the person must be approached kinesically as a patient and provide a treatment focused on the recovery of their motor functions. There are a multitude of techniques that can be used for this purpose.

Finally, there is tertiary care, which is provided when the patient already carries this condition for an extended, chronic period. In general, in the different areas of health that treat it, such as kinesiology, work is done in a palliative way, trying to ensure that the patient maintains what has been achieved during the treatment period, and that he leads his life with the greatest possible autonomy.

Prevention

To prevent strokes, it is necessary to privilege lifestyle habits such as physical activity, healthy eating, management of hyper-stress and consider risk factors, such as the consumption of harmful substances, tobacco, alcohol, and drugs. Also, do not overdo the consumption of coffee, and optimize the hours of sleep. People who suffer from hypertension should monitor their blood pressure and those who suffer from diabetes, monitor the evolution of the disease.

attention numbers

In case of an alert, call immediately or go to a medical center to be assisted by a team of professionals.

In Parana: San Martin Hospital: (0343) 4234545

In Colon, San Benjamin Hospital: (03447) 421444

In Diamante: Hospital San José: (0343) 498-1300

In C. of Uruguay: Hospital Justo José de Urquiza: (03442) 443902

In Concordia: Masvernat Hospital: (0345) 4251135

Note from Icarus Centro de Salud & Longevidad Educational Material, October 2022, assigned to AIM for publication.