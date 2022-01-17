The pursuit of happiness, all the curiosities about the film with Will Smith

It goes on the air tonight on tv on monday 17 january 2022 the film The pursuit of happiness in the late evening on Iris with Will Smith: we discover all the curiosity of the 2006 drama film directed by Gabriele Muccino.

The pursuit of happiness, all the curiosities about the film

The pursuit of happiness is the film that introduced Gabriele Muccino to the American public. After making himself appreciated overseas thanks to The Last Kiss and Remember Me, the Roman director found himself catapulted to Hollywood, called upon to direct one of the most famous movie stars around, Will Smith. The film was released in 2006 and tells the true story of Chris Gardner, an enterprising salesman who finds himself dealing with the disintegration of his professional and personal life.

After seeing The Last Kiss and Remember Me, it was Will Smith himself who wanted Gabriele Muccino behind the camera.

In the role of Christopher jr., Gardner’s 5-year-old son, Smith wanted his first child Jaden. The film marked Jaden’s big screen debut after a cameo in Men in Black II, also alongside dad Will.

The production hired a group of homeless people for a scene from the film. In return, the extras received a full pay day and were able to cater on set.

Before shooting the Rubik’s Cube scene, Will Smith used three puzzle solving experts.

In one of the final scenes, the real Chris Gardner is seen walking alongside Will Smith and his son Jaden.

Trailer

