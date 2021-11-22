The Pursuit of Happiness, Will Smith: “Here’s the most heartbreaking thing an actor can do”

Will Smith, in a Cheatsheet interview, described what the Pursuit of Happyness star says is the most heartbreaking thing an actor can do.

Will Smith, the star de The pursuit of happiness, he is sure that the most heartbreaking thing an actor can do is act in a film about someone’s life and then sit next to that person in a movie theater in order to view the film. The star, interviewed by Cheatsheet last year, revealed that she has done it twice in her career and has no plans to do it again.

Will Smith and his son Jaden in a scene from the film The Pursuit of Happyness

Prior to the film’s theatrical release, Smith went to the cinema with the man he plays in Gabriele Muccino’s film, Chris Gardner, to witness his reaction. The pursuit of happiness sees Will as a father, a homeless man, who takes a position as an unpaid intern in a securities firm, hoping that it will give his son a better life.

The story is based on real events drawn from the life of Gardner who, while the film was being produced, was writing a book about his experiences. The Hollywood actor sat behind Gardner during the film’s screening and, even today, believes that that was the most heartbreaking situation he has ever faced in his life.

Will Smith and his son Jaden in a scene from the film The Pursuit of Happyness

“I’ve done it twice and I’ll never do it again, I swear, I swore it to myself“Will Smith said in a Live About interview.”At that moment you are seeing the finished product with a person who has entrusted you with the story of his life, his family, his experiences … there is no second chance“.