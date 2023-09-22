The pursuit of sobriety inspired Digner Rivas to open a print shop.

Editor’s Note: Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in September. from October 15 through October 15 to recognize the contributions of Americans with roots in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The beginning date of the middle of the month coincides with the date of independence of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua from Spanish colonial rule. Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated in September. 16. This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re profiling a local Latino business owner.

Deigner Rivas, 34, was ready for a rebirth when she started Eden SF Prints & Embroidery.

“I just wanted to chill out and start this business,” he said, leaning over a stool inside his printing and embroidery business.

Rivas is self-taught. The shop is full of color: rows of hats, stacks and racks of printed clothing, open boxes of screen print plates stained with dried paint.

He said he had a near-death experience due to alcoholic pancreatitis – inflammation of the pancreas caused by years of heavy alcohol consumption – which left him in the ICU for 15 days in March 2020.

Less than a year later, in February 2021, he started his new business, while working full-time with his uncle at Rivas Concrete. Its bread and butter, he said, is “anything that’s basically advertising your business,” from screen printing, apparel embroidery, or direct transfer film printing to business cards.

He moved to 304 Petaluma Blvd. S. in August of that year. I moved to my new place.

The business is nothing short of a “dream come true” for Rivas, who came to the United States at the age of six-and-a-half.

“I thought as a child I would spend the rest of my life in Guatemala,” he said. He still remembers the shock he felt when he arrived in America and met his parents for the first time in California.

Today, “I’m going after that American dream,” he said.

Born in Eden Palestina de los Altos, Guatemala, named after his business, Rivas’ original intention was to become a clothing designer and print clothes for his own brand.

“That was mainly the reason I wanted to start it. But now I basically print for other people, which is fun and interesting, because I get to work with the businesses I grew up watching during my childhood, and I get to work with a lot of local artists. Get a chance to work,” he said.

There are lots of artistic touches around his shop. A driver on Petaluma Boulevard South may see a colorful twin-tailed bird and the quetzal – Guatemala’s national bird – painted by Johnny Hirschmugel on the side of the building. Another quetzal also dominates a wall inside the shop.

“They are very lively,” Rivas said. “It’s just like a happy environment. And that’s what I want you to feel when you come to me… lots of good feelings.”

Rivas credits his uncle as inspiration, whom he said built his solid business as an immigrant with a third-grade education. Rivas’ uncle always told him he would become a business owner, he said.

Another important person is his brother, Nelson Rivas Jr., who handles the finances of the business.

Rivas estimates that about 80% of his customers are Petaluma-based, with some from as far away as Oklahoma and Ohio. Some of the local businesses he said he’s worked with include Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company, Saks Joint, Electric Oni Tattoo and Marin Sanitary Service.

“I think Petaluma is filled with a lot of talent. There are great opportunities with a lot of great small businesses,” he said.

Many nights he sits and thinks about how much you have changed in the last three years, since that painful hospital stay, where he clung to life.

“I look around and I really say to myself, ‘This is really happening. …It’s working. Everything I’m doing is working.'”

