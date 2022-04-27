The push for universal vaccination against covid loses steam

In rural areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, where the death rate from covid is very low, there is an increase in measles cases that threaten 20 million children. However, the government says it cannot set aside resources this year to provide complementary measles vaccines, said Christopher Mambula, medical manager for Doctors Without Borders in East Africa. In this kind of context, it makes little sense to continue diverting resources to scale up Covid vaccination, he said.

As African governments have received more vaccine donated by rich countries and have struggled to distribute even those supplies, their interest in ordering more doses has waned.

The African Union still has a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by the end of 2022. But because countries are slow to use donated vaccines, the agency has not exercised its options to request more doses from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson and Modern.

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare this year completed a deal to bottle and market Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in Africa, a deal that was billed as an early step in developing a robust vaccine manufacturing industry in Africa. Aspen has prepared for production, but no buyers have placed orders, including the African Union and Covax, said Stephen Saad, Aspen’s chief executive.

The Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, stopped its production of doses for covid in December last year, when its supply reached 200 million doses; Bharat Biotech, another Indian company that is a large producer, also stopped making theirs due to low demand. The companies say they have no outstanding orders since their contract with the Indian government ended in March.

After the WHO began promoting the 70 percent vaccination target, many low-income governments set that target for their own populations. The Biden government also endorsed it in September and set the deadline for September 2022.

At the time, two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were thought to offer strong protection against even mild cases of the disease, and hope remained that high levels of vaccination coverage would bring the virus under control. But the appearance of new variants and the spread of the virus in Africa changed those estimates.