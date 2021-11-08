the push in these key factors

THE prices of the gas European growth following signs that the Russia it will not continue with the increase in supplies promised by President Vladimir Putin.

THE futures negotiations in the Netherlands jumped to a peak of 9.7% to 81 euros, with the gas shipments through a major Russian gas pipeline well below the norm on this Monday, November 8th. To make matters worse, the gas flowed east from Germany to Poland in the early morning, contrary to the normal direction.

The tension between Russia And European Union in the energy sector it is not subsiding and the prices of the resource so crucial for the old continent threaten a difficult winter.

Gas from Russia does not arrive: prices are advancing

Europe’s largest gas supplier had promised to send more fuel to the region starting Monday, November 8, with Putin ordering a Gazprom to fill its European storage sites after the completion of the storage campaign in Russia.

However, the Russian energy giant said it will not sell spot gas this week.

The impact of this disappointing news for Europe was not long in coming: i European gas futures increased by 7.1% at € 79.25 per megawatt hour at 10.00 am this morning in Amsterdam. Previously, prices reached 81.23 euros, the highest since October 28.

The UK contract equivalent gained 8% to 206.74p per therm.

It should also be noted that the flows in Germany – at the Mallnow measurement point which is on the border with Poland – resumed on Thursday after stopping most recently on 30 October, but were interrupted again on Saturday 6 November, triggering the bullish push in the European gas markets.

Analysts noted that the Russia it had not booked additional capacity in Mallnow or through Ukraine at Sudzha or Sokhranovka crossings, another gas export route to Europe, further dampening hopes of further supplies to Europe today.

The gas network between Russia-Europe tensions, Chinese demand and US supply

The climate between Brussels and Moscow remains rather tense. After the G20, in fact, Russia rejected the project on which theEU fossil fuel neutrality by 2050.

The date is not congenial to Putin’s nation and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went straight:

“No one can convince us that 2050 is a mandatory reference point for everyone. We in Russia do not want to be guided by superficial promises and based on our calculations we have set the year 2060 as the deadline to reach the carbon neutrality“

The complex plot of the gas market also involves the US and China. Beijing demand for Russian gas is increasing and will potentially become the world’s largest importer of this resource, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

American power is also in focus. Global natural gas prices are close to record highs, with utility in Europe and Asia competing for any LNG cargo before winter.

The demand for this raw material has increased by 40% over the past five years as businesses have replaced gas al coal dirtier, but supply hasn’t kept up with demand – and won’t for several years.

Market growth has spurred the rapid development of liquefaction terminals in large exporters including United States, destined to become the greatest LNG producer for capacity next year.

However, spending on new projects stopped in 2020, and by early 2021 about a dozen companies reported plans for final investment decisions (FIDs) on proposed projects. But only one, Costa Azul from Sempra Energy in Mexico, started construction in 2020, while several others were extended in 2022.

Translated: there is a structural shortage in the US for the supply of natural gas, while the demand goes up and with it the prices.