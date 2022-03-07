The PVPC is dead: the only solution is to remove the gas from the ‘pool’ or untie the regulated rate from the wholesale electricity market – El Periodico de la Energía

The regulated tariff, now called Small Consumer Voluntary Price (PVPC) has died. It makes no sense that nobody is currently under that rate, including those who have a 60-70% discount for the social bond.

The PVPC is linked to the wholesale market price of electricity. At the moment, the price of the ‘pool’ is at historic highs. An average price of €442.54/MWh is set this Monday, reaching €500/MWh for some hours.

At these prices today, an average consumer of the PVPC would pay a total of more than 2,000 euros per year taking into account futures prices until the end of 2022. To get an idea, this means that it is more than double what They paid last year. And if not, look at this graph of Francis Valverderesponsible for Renewables of the Menta Group.

This situation of exorbitant prices, which seems to last for the duration of the war in Ukraine, makes the PVPC make no sense. All domestic consumers should switch to the free market and try to benefit from a free market rate, if possible one of the cheapest. (See CNMC rate comparator)

It is true that right now only the large electricity companies are the ones that can offer adequate prices since part of their energy is purchased from themselves under bilateral contracts and therefore they can offer cheaper rates than the rest of the companies. But at least it will be safe from the wholesale market burn.

And these accounts do not go out to those who benefit from the social bonus either. The 60% or 70% discount is applied to the price of the energy consumed and with an average of €0.44/kWh it is more expensive than some free market offers.

The PVPC needs urgent reform. More than 10 million Spanish users are still covered by it. The solution involves separating the price of gas from the wholesale electricity market. Get the gas out of the pool as it may be, or, retake the proposal of the electricity companies to offer nuclear energy for the PVPC at a modest price of €60/MWh. That is, to separate the PVPC from the wholesale market.

In short, the electricity ‘pool’ does not give adequate signals to consumers. The markets are experiencing the perfect storm these days. In extraordinary situations, such as the war in Ukraine, extraordinary measures are needed, and either the EU or the Spanish government must take them. It is urgent. It is war.