the QA testers of Call of Duty Warzone form a syndicate – Nerd4.life

After weeks of uninterrupted strike, i Raven Software’s QA tester, the Call of Duty: Warzone studio, have formed a union, the Game Workers Alliance, the first ever in the history of the US gaming industry.

As reported in recent days, the workers of Activision Blizzard have been striking indefinitely for several weeks, after the dismissal of 12 QA testers of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Game Workers Alliance was created with the support of Communication Workers of America (CWA), the largest trade union association in the US, and is currently made up of 34 Raven Software QA Testers, who are now asking to be officially recognized by Activision Blizzard.

“Today I am proud to join the majority of my peers to create our union, the Game Workers Alliance,” said Becka Aigner, Raven Software tester, in an official statement posted on the CWA website. “In the video game industry, particularly Raven QA, people are passionate about their work and the content they create. We want to make sure that the passion of these jobs is reflected correctly in the workplace and in the content they make. Our union allows our collective voices to be heard by the leadership. ”

Activision Blizzard

With the help of the CWA, the Game Wokers Alliance’s goal is to “ensure a workplace where everyone can thrive and set a new standard for workers across the industry” and that employees don’t have to crunch. In addition, the union wants to ensure that leadership “communicates openly and frequently any decisions that affect the working life of employees” and that QA testers receive adequate compensation and professional development opportunities.

“We demand that Raven Software and Activision Blizzard leadership voluntarily recognize our union and respect our right to organize without retaliation or interference,” the Game Workers Alliance release said. “We want to work together with leadership to create a healthy and prosperous work environment for all people, to develop successful and sustainable products and to support the enjoyment of our players.”