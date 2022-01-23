the quality control manager leaves CD Projekt after 11 years

Łukasz Babiel, veteran of CD Projekt RED and head of quality control of the controversial Cyberpunk 2077, has announced that he has separated from the Polish development company.

The announcement was disseminated via the developer’s Twitter profile, who, as mentioned, took care of the quality control of Cyberpunk 2077, unfortunately arrived on the market in December 2020 with many technical problems especially on the old gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. .

“Last month I decided to to leave CD Projekt RED after 11 fantastic years. I received these amazing gifts as goodbye: a 3D printed and hand painted figurine and a cartoon by two talented Polish authors, who just melted my heart. I really worked with the best people “, is the comment with which Babiel announced the separation showing the enviable gifts received. At the moment the developer has not specified what his next professional challenge will be, and if this will still be in the gaming world.

Babiel joined CD Projekt Red as a beta tester in October 2010, and went on to pursue his career as a quality control specialist and analyst, taking on a wide range of responsibilities, including game balance testing, bug fixes, and more. The developer has been involved in work on all of the studio’s major productions over the past decade, including The Witcher 2, Gwent And The Witcher 3. While serving as Cyberpunk 2077’s QA manager from August 2017 to March 2021, Babiel managed a team of over 60 while working closely with CD Projekt’s producers and directors.

Babiel’s announcement comes a few weeks after the farewell of Cyberpunk 2077’s Design Director, who split from the studio after 15 years.