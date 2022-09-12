The quality of life of people with joint pain can be improved with regenerative medicine

Osteoarthritis can reduce the quality of life of people who suffer from it. Regenerative medicine manages to reduce joint pain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of people over the age of 50 suffer from some type of Joint pain or shows radiological signs of osteoarthritis. Above 65 years of age, symptoms are present in 60% of men and 70% of women, with the knee being the most prevalent joint.

This disease is common among young people who practice certain impact sports on the knees such as basketball, soccer, running, etc. Nevertheless, the The largest number of affected are those over 65 years of age.due to wear caused by age, and in many cases by being overweight.

In addition to age, overweight is one of the triggering factors in joint ailments, mainly in knee and hipjoints that support the load of the body, so maintaining a proper weight helps the joints.

The chondromalacia or chondropathy patella It is one of the most common pathologies. It manifests with pain in the anterior aspect of the knee and refers to the disease or injury of the articular cartilage of the patella.

The extent and severity of the discomfort allow osteoarthritis to be classified into four degrees. If it is a moderate chondromalacia, it can slightly bother when starting the movement of said joint. Depending on the affected area, but in more advanced degrees, it becomes a disabling disease, which forces the person to even have long periods of rest, preventing normal daily activity, reducing their well-being. The mere fact of getting up from the seat and starting to walk can become an ordeal, going down stairs increases the pain and after moderate exercise or a light walk there is a knee swelling (due to an intraarticular effusion that gives rise to the sensation of having something inside that bothers).





Ways to treat joint pain in the knee

There are several ways to treat knee joint pain. The big ones advances in the field of regenerative medicine They make available treatments that help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from joint pain. In Cres Clinics are pioneers and experts in this type of treatment and have years of experience and highly qualified professionals in the implementation of these new therapies.

The doctor Carlos Jarabospecialist doctor at the Cres Clinic in Zaragoza, tells us about one of the success stories that you have dealt with lately.

It is a 59 year old patient, who entered the consultation complaining of pain in the left knee, greater in flexion located at the patellar level on its external face. Both the examination and the MRI confirmed the diagnosis of grade IV patellar chondropathy.

Then began the regenerative medicine treatment or last article by Cres) with the patient’s own biological material. “The therapy began in October 2020 and in September 2021 he was discharged due to completion of treatment and almost total performance of the functionality of the treated knee,” details the specialist.

The excellent results of an effective treatment

The patient was able to verify the evolution of her treatment.

The images of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) requested in September 2020 and the control ones in 2022 to verify the knee condition and treatment outcomein both cases performed in an external center, speak for themselves: in September 2020 grade IV patellar chondropathy is reported and in May 2022 grade II patellar chondropathy of his left knee.

During the process, the patient underwent objective test (Womac test) to check the evolution of osteoarthritis in terms of symptoms and physical disability. At the beginning of treatment, the test was 26% and at the end, almost 84% (100% means absence of symptoms).

Both functionally and symptomatologically and objectively, the treatment has been effectiverecovering movement in the joint and making the joint pain disappear”, says Dr. Jarabo.





The lifestyle of the patients improves a lot after the treatment. For this patient it has been a big change in your life. She has gone from not being able to travel to be with her grandson to having an active life, she has just enjoyed the wedding of a son, she has gone on vacation with her grandson, she goes out for a walk with her husband, etc.

“These testimonials are the greatest reward a doctor can expect,” says Dr. Jarabo.

Goodbye to knee osteoarthritis pain thanks to regenerative medicine

What other joints can be treated?

In addition to the knee all joints with osteoarthritis can be treated with regenerative medicine such as hip or the shoulder. “In the vast majority of cases we treat, we manage to minimize pain, reverse inflammation and improve the functionality of the joint,” says the Cres Zaragoza specialist.

“A good diagnosis is key to achieving good results, so it is very important that these treatments are carried out by medical professionals who are experts in regenerative medicine,” he concludes.

How can you prevent joint deterioration?

It is better to act from the beginning of the pathology. it turns out a lot easier to treat in early grades the illness. The early detection is vital for the success of treatment with regenerative medicine, since

In the case of this patient, the right knee, which is still in grade II, has begun to be treated and has moved on to nutrition unit where you are controlling your weight thanks to nutritional genetic test geneticswith the aim of being able to personalize a diet based on your genetics, adapting it to your lifestyle to obtain the best results.

It is essential to control the nutritional habits of patients and avoid being overweight, which can also cause osteoarthritis.





For more information or a first consultation, you can request an appointment at Clínicas Cres in Palma de Mallorca by calling 971 25 35 38 and on the website.