the quality of the catches and the sharing will improve, according to Microsoft – Nerd4.life

By listening to feedback from the community, Microsoft is working on the features of capture and of sharing of Xbox Series X, to improve them as soon as possible. This was said by Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview with the Iron Lords podcast,

According to Ronald, Microsoft this year believes it can make more progress on capturing and sharing than it has done so far. The topic came up talking about the function Game DVR (automatic recording of the last minutes of a game) of Xbox Series X and its problems. The manager has defined it as a priority to work on: “We have made some changes and improvements to the reliability and quality of the acquisitions, but we know there is still some work to be done.”

The idea would be to make the capture and sharing process as fast and intuitive as it does on PS5, but we’ll see what Microsoft will do in future updates of its console. In the meantime, let’s console ourselves by darting through the Mexican streets of the excellent Forza Horizon 5, waiting to return to play the role of Master Chief in the single player campaign of Halo Infinite, out on December 8, 2021.