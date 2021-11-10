the quality of the streaming on TV and console goes up

Netflix has announced the rollout of the streaming with the AV1 codec on compatible smart TVs and gaming consoles. It is the first royalty-free high-efficiency video codec supported by Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Intel and other companies in the industry.

In February 2020 Netflix had brought the AV1 to Android, closely followed by YouTube in May of the same year, when it announced the arrival of 8K streaming with AV1 encoding on TVs that supported this resolution.

Today the new extension, to TVs that support the. Netflix, in a press release taken up by FlatPanelsHD, specified that AV1 streams are encoded at 10 bits with the highest resolution and frame rate available, but they don’t support HDR. The bitrate was not even indicated and Reed Hastings’ company merely stated that “the AV1 offers videos with the best visual quality at the same bitrate“compared to MPEG4 and HEVC.

Initially Netflix will re-encode the most popular titles, but they will be “tens of millions of subscribers“to be able to enjoy streaming in AV1, which in tests led to a 2% reduction in play delay and a 38% decrease in quality.

Recently Netflix also changed the metrics of the top 10, which will be calculated on the total hours of playback and not on the number of accounts.