The quality telemedicine services of 48 Hoorass Day

The coverage of telemedicine has been growing and, especially, its diversity of assistance in Colombia in recent times. The 2 years of pandemic caused by covid were, according to the authorities of the Ministry of Health, a turning point. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, the national offer increased by 25% between private and public health providers.

For the assistance company 48 Hoorass Día, specialized in telemedicine plans, the rise of these services is due to several reasons, such as: greater connectivity, access to different medical services with a single click, speed and security from the comfort of home or any place where the patient is, among others.

An adaptation to market demand

In Colombia, one of the companies that has used telemedicine as part of the pillars of its service catalog is 48 Hoorass Día. It is a company that works under the model of startup. From its website, people can contract various health assistance plans and inform about its main brand value: medical care without leaving home.

The co-founder of the company, José Santos Gaviria, explained that the brand emerged with the intention of digitizing the assistance market. Over the years they gained a lot of experience, working with large companies in the field of occupational medicine, also called occupational medicine. Likewise, they did it in the field of travel assistance and now they have taken advantage of the rise of telemedicine in general.

To meet the growing demand of Colombians for this type of service, 48 Hoorass Día made available a team of qualified professionals. On the one hand, general practitioners and, on the other, experts in various specialties that guarantee the correct support of the entire platform. The goal is that people who purchase the plans can access the service at any time and from anywhere in the world.

Various specialties available in a single plan

Santos Gaviria pointed out that one of the innovations that they introduced to the telemedicine market is their plans with coverage that cover different medical specialties. With the same plan, the user can access general medicine and, from there, contact professionals from various specialties. For example, the patient can contact a pediatrician, dermatologist or OB/GYN. Similarly, you may have an endocrinologist, cardiologist, neurologist, or orthopedist. Also, in the staff of the company, have the services of geriatricians, psychologists, speech therapists and nutritionists, among others. The CEO of the company indicated that to improve its platform it has partnered with the largest medical provider networks in the country.

In conclusion, a medical team made up of 30 doctors and nurses provides a 24/7 service coordinated by 300 specialists in medical care and situation management. In addition, the company offers its customers individual and family plans at very competitive prices. This last point, highlighted by the co-founder of 48 Hoorass Día, has been another key to success, as it has made it available to everyone.



