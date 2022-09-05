The quality TV party: The Emmys are live on TNT and TNT Series

The 74th installment of the Emmy® Awards will be performed on Monday September 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Saturday Night Live actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. The ceremony will be broadcast on TNT (dubbed into Spanish), at 9:00 p.m., with comments and translations by Rafa Sarmiento, Ileana Rodriguez, Florencia Coianis and Sebastián Pinardi. It will also be available in TNT SeriesYes, in the original language. Coverage will start one hour earlier, at 8:00 p.m. with the pre show Meeting Point with the details, forecasts and analysis of the main candidates. From the Red Carpet there will be interviews with the artists in charge of Lety Sahagun Y Axel Kuschevatzkywhile from the studio Anais Castro, Heisel Mora and Gerudito They will provide all the curiosities of the main event of the television industry.

The most nominations this year went to Succession, which with 25 mentions stands as a favorite and with the possibility of increasing the nine Emmys that it has already obtained. follow him ted lasso (twenty), The White Lotus (twenty), Hacks (17), Only Murders In The Building (17) and euphoria (16).

In the drama category, the nominees for best series are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession Y yellowjackets. For Best actress featured Jodie Comer (killing eve), Laura Linney (Ozarks), Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (killing eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Zendaya (euphoria). For Best Actorthe hopefuls are Jason Bateman (Ozarks), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (severity) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

in comedy,Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Y What We Do In The Shadows, compete for best series. the race for Best actress they have it Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks). For Best Actorthe victory may go to Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) or Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso).

Between the miniseries, the Best Miniseries has as candidates Dopesick, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, The Dropout Y The White Lotus. What Best actress appear Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (MAID) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout). While Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Michael Keaton (dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) They fight for Best Actor.

The Emmy® Awards They celebrate the work of artists from different series, miniseries and television programs of the last season for the performance of their productions and performances. They are organized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Television (International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences)

The complete list of nominees can be reviewed here.

