The quantum computer that surpasses those of IBM and Google in capacity and draws Mario Bros

A Boston-based startup, QuEra Computing, has created a computer that outperforms those of IBM and Google by reaching 256 qubits. While classical computing is based on units of information, bits, which have two possible states, ones and zeros, although only one of them at a time, in quantum computing the basic unit is the qubit, which can maintain two states at a time. Same time. To demonstrate machine programming ability, the company has created a little diversion: animated graphics (GIF) of the Mario Bros video game character, Space Invaders ships and a Tetris figure made with qubits.

The QuEra Computing project includes physicists from Harvard University, Mikhail Lukin and Markus Greiner, and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Vladan Vuletić and Dirk Englund. All of them are part of the founding team of the company. What makes his machine different is that while the quantum computers of IBM and Google are based on superconducting qubits, those of this start-up use matrices of neutral atoms, which have a high degree of coherence.

The qubits placed to draw Mario Bros, Space Invaders and Tetris WhatEra Computing

In QuEra’s project, each qubit is a single ultracold atom, very close to absolute zero, that is precisely positioned by a series of lasers called optical tweezers. The system uses laser pulses so that the atoms interact and takes them to an energy state called “Rydberg” that allows the development of quantum logic in a robust way. The placement of the qubits allows the machine to be programmed and even reconfigured during the calculation process. One of its distinguishing features compared to other systems is that it can completely redefine the geometry and connectivity of the qubits several times per second.

Quantum computers may represent a great leap in computing power in the future, with great advances expected that classical computing cannot solve. Alex Keesling, CEO of QuEra and co-inventor of its technology, has pointed out that “there is a huge opportunity to make progress on some of the most critical – and currently impossible – problems that affect almost all of us.” “With our first machine, we are excited to start showing what quantum computers can do for humanity,” he said.

A part of the QuEra machine WhatEra Computing

Google announced in 2019 that its 53-qubit quantum computer had achieved quantum supremacy, carrying out a task unmanageable by a conventional computer. That same year, IBM released its 53-bit quantum computer, and in 2020, IonQ introduced a 32-qubit system that the company said was the “world’s most powerful quantum computer.” Last November, IBM presented Eagle, a 127-qubit quantum processor that is a first step towards a chip that can reach 1,000 qubits by 2023.

read also