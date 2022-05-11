The ‘quantum hair’ of black holes, the possible answer to Stephen Hawking’s paradox

Scientists claim to have resolved one of the greatest paradoxes in science identified for the first time by Professor Stephen Hawking. This British theoretical physicist, astrophysicist, cosmologist and popularizer of science highlighted the fact that Black holes behave in a way that pits two fundamental theories against each other..

Black holes are regions of space where the pull of gravity is so strong that nothing can escape. New research claims to have resolved the paradox, showing that black holes have a property they call “hair or quantum hair”.

“This issue has been fixed“, advanced to the BBC the teacher Xavier Calmet, from the University of Sussex. This was one of the scientists who developed mathematical techniques.

At the center of the paradox is a problem that has threatened to undermine two of the most important theories in physics. Einstein’s general theory of relativity states that information about what goes into a black hole cannot get out, but quantum mechanics asserts that it is impossible.

Calmet and his counterparts reiterate that they have shown that the star’s constituents leave an imprint on the black hole’s gravitational field. This footprint was named “quantum hair” by scientistsbecause his theory replaces a previous idea known as the “no-hair theorem” developed by John Archibald Wheeler in the 1960s.

The Calmet’s “yes hair theorem”published in the magazine Physical Review LettersIt is revolutionary in every way. Furthermore, it claims to resolve the paradox of hawking, bridging the gap between general relativity and quantum mechanics. This paradox has greatly concerned physicists since its invention in the 1970s.

This paradox raises the possibility that quantum mechanics or general relativity could be defectivea fact that provokes a terrifying prospect for theoretical physicists since they are the pillars on which most of our understanding of the universe rests.

The notion of quantum hair makes it possible for information about what goes into a black hole to get back out again without violating any of the essential principles of either theory. “It’s going to take a while for people to accept that a radical solution isn’t needed to solve the problem.Calmet asserts.

This could be the first step to connect the theories of relativity, which refer to quantum mechanics and gravity, essentially based on electromagnetism and two nuclear forces. The research team is also made up of Roberto Casadio, from the University of Bologna, and Professor Stephen Hsu, from Michigan State University.