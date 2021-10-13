Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are using the quarantine to spend more time alone and with their daughters: “Ryan and Eva are a fantastic team”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they are going through quarantine together in their Los Angeles home with their two daughters.

And although this period has been a challenge for many couples, it seems that the forced coexistence 24×7 has done nothing but strengthen the love between the two actors.

** After quarantine your relationship will change: here’s how isolation will change your relationship **

The couple took advantage of this lockdown moment for spend some quality family time and have fun with the two daughters.

** “We continue to fight”: here’s how to understand if you are in crisis or if it is only the fault of the tension of the moment **

** How to leave a person without suffering too much (both) **

An insider shared with HollywoodLife that Ryan and Eva are “a great team” when it comes to playing with girls – Esmerelda, 5 and Amada, 4 – and who in these days together are falling in love even more.

** Eva Mendes: “I didn’t want children, then I met Ryan Gosling” **

(Continue below the photo)

Loading... Advertisements

“Ryan and Eva are in isolation at home with their children just like everyone else,” the insider said. They don’t have nannies or babysitters with them so they are going through the same worries and problems as all the other parents. Sometimes it can be stressful, but together they are a great team ».

And apparently Ryan Gosling did everything he could to make his wife and daughters happy in this difficult time.

The insider pointed out that the actor is not the kind of dad who hides in his office:

“Whether it is prepare dinner, play with the girls, or accompany them to bed do whatever is necessary. There is a very fair partnership between him and Eva ».

** Ryan Gosling: “I know what women want” **

The source finally concluded by saying that this pandemic “is making their bond much stronger”, because they are going through it together and are truly there for each other in every sense of the word.