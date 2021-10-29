“The quarantine made me anxious”

The quarantine caused deep anxiety in Nicolas Cage.

The actor of “Face / Off” who will soon appear in the film “Pig” tells it, where he will play the role of Rob, a truffle hunter who lives in the wilds of Oregon, forced to return to his hometown, Portland, to find her stolen pet.

“The quarantine was very anxious for me because we didn’t know where it would lead,” he told GQ magazine. “And I love food immensely. I like to spend my money on it: go to the restaurant and talk to the chef. It is almost a spiritual part of my life. This is another reason why I thought Rob was a good part of me, because of my sincere respect for chefs and what they can accomplish. The epicurean culinary world was very significant to me. It always came first: without the food before, I couldn’t enjoy the painting or the music. I have put chefs at a very high level in the realm of art ».

However, the 57-year-old managed to spend more time with his family during the pandemic.

“I had my family and I had my pets and I watched numerous movies. So I did a lot, but in any case I would have liked to taste a crab and combine it with a good chardonnay ».