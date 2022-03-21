The Quarry, the new from the creators of Until Dawn, details its minimum and recommended requirements on PC

The Supermassive Games game arrives on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 10.

A few months ago we learned of its existence thanks to a leak, but it is now official: The Quarry is the new game of Super Massive Games. The studio known for the successful Until Dawn has reached an agreement with 2K Games to offer a new cinematic horror adventure where a wide cast of actors will not be lacking in decision-making.

The title is scheduled to arrive during next summer, specifically from June 10th this year, and it will do so on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Like any release that is released on computers, it needs to detail minimum and recommended requirements to let the user know if they will be able to run the game to their liking, and these have already been revealed through its Steam page, where it can already be pre-purchased. We leave them below.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit



Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570



AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 Memory: 8GB RAM



8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470



Nvidia GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470 Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit



Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT or Intel i9-10900K



AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT or Intel i9-10900K Memory: 16GB RAM



16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700



Nvidia RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 50 GB of available space

It should be noted that, in addition to this project, Supermassive Games continues with its horror anthology with Bandai Namco: The Dark Pictures. In fact, in February we learned that more releases planned soon, since up to five new logos and titles related to the franchise had been registered that we should know in the future.

More about: The Quarry, Supermassive Games, Requirements, PC and Steam.