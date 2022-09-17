The queen in popular culture

Jose Maria Leiva Leiva.

Queen Elizabeth II became one of the most famous and important public figures of the 20th and 21st centuries, for which she has been portrayed on the big screen and on television on multiple occasions, which included movies, series and documentaries, among others. these “Elizabeth. Portrait(s) of a queen”, directed in 2022 by Roger Michell (“On the edge of truth”, “Notting Hill”), with a duration of 89 minutes.

“The Royal House of Windsor”, reviews the last 100 years of the British royal family and delves into the side not open to the public of the Windsor. “Elizabeth: the invisible queen”. “This audiovisual investigation brings together little-known images and home videos of Queen Elizabeth II. In the exclusive material never before revealed, the monarch can be seen in her childhood days with her family. In some photographs she appears next to the king and in other clips she is seen next to her rebellious sister, Princess Margaret, walking with her beloved corgi dogs.

"Isabel at 90: a family tribute". Released in 2016, this BBC documentary production is narrated by Prince Charles on the occasion of his mother's 90th birthday. Through archive footage, she is seen spending time together with the royal family at high-profile events such as state dinners and tours of other countries, but also in leisure situations at Balmoral and on the beach."

Among the series, it stands out “The Crown” (The Crown), the multi-award-winning great Netflix production created and written mainly by Peter Morgan, which presents us with the life of the Queen from her marriage in 1947 with Felipe, Duke of Edinburgh, to the present day. Claire Foy She plays the Queen in the first two seasons, which correspond to the 1950s and 1960s, a role for which she received a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards.

In the third and fourth seasons, the cast of the series was renewed to play more mature versions of the royals, and it is Olivia Coleman who assumes the role of the Queen. While in the last two seasons (V and VI), she is Imelda Staunton who personifies the Queen. The fifth season will premiere next November, set in the 1990s, and will deal with events such as the mediatic divorce of Carlos de Gales and Lady Di, and the subsequent death of the Princess in 1997. In 2020 it was reported that the estimated production budget of The Crown is $13 million per episode, taking into account production design, costumes and photography, making it one of the most expensive series in history.

As movies, the first to stand out would be “queen”, directed by Stephen Frears in 2006, a film masterfully performed by Helen Mirren, who received the Oscar from the Academy, which tells how the Royal House and the queen managed the crisis due to the death of Princess Diana of Wales, “Focusing on the talks between the Queen and the Prime Minister about whether to hold a national duel, something the British people were calling for.” . John Orellana.

The 4 Oscar-winning film, “The king’s speech”, directed in 2010 by Tom Hooper, narrates how George VI (1936-1952), father of Queen Elizabeth II, becomes king after the abdication of his older brother and his difficulties in speaking due to his stutter, and therefore , being able to lead his people in difficult times. Freya Wilson plays an Elizabeth who is still a princess. The film manages to convey what the atmosphere was like in the British monarchy in the run-up to World War II.

“royal night” (A Royal Night Out), directed by Julian Jarrold (“Brideshead Revisited”, “Young Jane Austen”) in 2016. It places us on May 8, 1945, when Europe celebrates Victory Day. The city of London celebrates the end of the war, and at Buckingham Palace, Princess Margaret (Bel Powley) and her sister, Princess Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon), are looking forward to taking part in the celebrations outside the palace.

“After the approval of their parents, King George (Rupert Everett) and Queen Elizabeth (Emily Watson), they are allowed to go out incognito for the night, so that the two young women can enjoy the Victoria Day party. . Thus begins a night full of emotion, danger and romance.” . So far, the royal family maintains that the events portrayed in the film are fictitious.

“spencer”, is a biographical drama film directed by Pablo Larraín in 2021. It tells a fictional account of the decisions that led Diana, Princess of Wales (played by Kristen Stewart) to end her marriage to Prince Charles of Wales and give up the British royal family. Although the film focuses on Lady Di, Queen Elizabeth II (played by Stella Gonet), she has an important role in which she shows the looks of anger and confusion for the bad image that Diana left on the royal family.

And, how can we not remember the sweet video in which the Queeninterpreting herself, she had tea with the paddington bear to celebrate his 70th anniversary on the throne in 2022. "In the video, Paddington Bear wore his peculiar blue jacket along with his red boots and a hat of the same color and, as is characteristic of him, he committed some mischief in the Palace of Buckingham, which was actually filmed at Windsor Castle. At some point, the animal showed the monarch a jam sandwich that she carried in her hat for emergencies, so Queen Elizabeth II also opened her bag and showed her the same food. "She saved mine, here, for later," Elizabeth commented. "Happy jubilee, ma'am, and thanks for everything," the fictional character told her. Finally, the monarch and Paddington Bear began to bang their spoons on their teacups to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You" and ushered in the group, featuring vocalist Adam Lambert."