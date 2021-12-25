The queen in the Christmas speech Red dress, the beloved Philip in the heart- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Dress in red, with the pin from his honeymoon in 1947. And Filippo will be remembered in the photos and in his personal message. Christmas in Windsor with Carlo and Camilla. The husband of Princess Anna, positive for Covid

To those who expected a submissive, fragile and prone to queen spleen, to melancholy, Her Majesty will respond tomorrow with a lacquer red dress in her long-awaited Christmas 2021 speech. wedding of 2007).

The queen will not appear in public at Christmas, but at the palace they reassure on its condition. Simply, after the renunciation of moving to Sandringham for the holidays will remain concerned in the anti-Covid bubble of Windsor.

Philip, the late Prince Consort, Duke of Edinburgh with whom spent a year ago a lonely Christmas in full pandemic in Windsor, will be present in everything of tomorrow’s speech (recorded days ago in Windsor where the queen resigned herself to spending Christmas given the galloping pandemic, and where she will be joined by Charles and Camilla ).

A speech that will air punctually at 3pm London. And to Filippo the queen now announces that a thanksgiving mass will be dedicated at Westminster Abbey in spring 2022. After all, the funeral in April 2021 was a pandemic funeral, with the queen alone in the Windsor choir saying goodbye to the man of her life.

In the words of the queen of tomorrow – never so waited as London returns hostage of the pandemic, which entered the Windsor house, with Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive, and the queen’s daughter in solitary confinement – Philip will also be present in that red dress. Courageous, and as full of determination as the unusual rouge that the sovereign will wear on her lips. A declaration of intent for the coming year, the year of the Platinum Jubilee of the sovereign, the first British queen to cross the milestone of 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, despite the autumn ailments, the unprecedented fragility of recent months, intends to cross 2022 with determination. True to his 1953 coronation promise to carry the crown all the way through.

And precisely the lesson of Filippo, a fighting spirit, a brilliant man, full of resources who for Elisabetta also invented the ritual of the Christmas speech taken on TV. Innovating a tradition started by George V, grandfather of Elizabeth, in 1932. With a speech initially via radio, from Sandringham.