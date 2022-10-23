The queen of biker shorts, Emily Ratajkowski, has the keys to know how to wear them

Emily Ratajkowski is in the eye of the storm, since many sources have spread that it would be the new partner of the famous actor, Brad Pitt. At the moment, neither of them has come out to deny or confirm this rumor and the model has enjoyed going out with friends, going to parades and walking her dog.

The garment that is used for all these activities is, nothing more and nothing less, than the biker shorts. Emily Ratajkowski she can be considered as a pioneer in taking this trend and making it viral when no one else was doing it. Her looks went around the world because of the ease of the model when it came to getting several different options with the same piece. Be sure to read her tips to wear them!

Don’t miss out on black biker shorts, Emily Ratajkowski’s word. Photo: Vogue.

One of the favorite activities of Emily Ratajkowski is walking your dog through the streets of New York. This is your ideal time to use biker shorts that allow you to be comfortable, walk a few kilometers and play with your pet. Here, the model chose black shorts along with a white long-sleeved top with a high neck and round shoulder pads, and white sneakers.

This is an easy way to carry biker shorts and not fail. Choose shorts in black or white and combine them with a sweatshirt, top or T-shirt and sneakers in the opposite color, with the aim of generating contrast between the garments without losing good taste.

With a red ensemble, Emily Ratajkowski proves that biker shorts can be worn in a monochromatic look. Photo: PopSugar.

Emily Ratajkowski choose your biker shorts to go shopping or run errands. On this occasion, the influencer opted for a monochromatic red outfit with biker shorts and crop top with a halter neckline and sleeveless. along with white sneakers, sunglasses, gold earrings and a white bag.

Here’s another key from the takeaway model biker shorts without fail: what you have to do is take your shorts and combine them with a top or body of the same color. In this way, you will obtain a look that stylizes you even if it does not completely comply with the rules of a 100% monochrome styling.

In the event that you want a monochrome outfit, you must take into account that all the pieces that make up the look are the same color. If you use that type of outfit, your legs and torso will look much longer than they are thanks to the fact that the use of a single color in adjoining garments allows the figure to look longer.

Do you want to make your bikers look elegant? Add blazer and crop top. Photo: Grace.

From furious red we return to black in a more classic and minimalist style. Emily Ratajkowski she looked divine with her biker shorts in black, a white bralette, a beige tailored blazer with shoulder pads, low-heeled black sandals, and brown sunglasses.

This is the ideal way to convert some biker shorts sporty in some elegant and chic. The star needed only a bralette – which you can replace with a top or shirt – and a loose-fitting blazer to create balance with the tight clothes. Opt for high sandals or black or nude stilettos and go out to surprise with your look.

Emily Ratajkowski tests the versatility of biker shorts in three different outfits. Now that you’ve seen the model’s outfits, will you be wearing these shorts throughout the season?

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!