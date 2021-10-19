the Queen of Cubes, Ariana Grande and much more

For the moment, still no official confirmation for the special Dune-themed Fortnite event, but on the other hand the battle royale is now ready to celebrate Halloween in style.

With Fortnite update 18.21, the event The nightmare in fact, it comes alive, proposing a rich review of novelties. Among the latter, the entrance to the Queen of the Cubes on the island we play, with the dark sovereign who has brought the insidious with him Custodians. Described by Epic Games as “Tall, eerie and dark appearances, with ghostly tentacles that drag you straight into the Vice-verse to face you on their turf“, the latter are ready to challenge the players Fortnite: Royal Battle however, they will be able to count on a series of new weapons to keep up with you. Between the ViceVerso Scythe, the Witch Broom and the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, the free to play arsenal is now even richer.

To celebrate Halloween, the Horde Dash mode. With the latter, the players will have to face the Monsters of the Cube, determined to overcome the boundaries of the Vice Versa and invade the game island. To survive the challenge and take down the final boss, players will have to try to work together. However, the Horde Snapshot MAT will remain available for a limited period of time, from 3:00 pm on Tuesday 19th October until 2:00 pm of next November 2nd. Thanks to special assignments, it will be possible to unlock the Thinking Juice Decorative Back, a Queen of Cubes banner and the Cuddle Squad Thriller Spray.

In the same time frame, it will also be possible to complete the Fortnite points card: The Nightmare. Completing general missions will unlock the Raven’s Curse spray, the Midnight Duel loading screen, and the Furious Evasion trail. Finally, we report the return to the island of Ariana Grande, now ready to take on the role of “Ariana Grande cosmonaut”, the greatest monster hunter in the galaxy. By completing all of his assignments you will be entitled to an All Weather Extractor Pickaxe (Dark style).