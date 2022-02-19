The queen of flow: who are the real voices of the characters when they sing | Colombian soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

“The Queen of Flow”starring Carolina Ramirez and Carlos Torres, became an international phenomenon since its premiere in 2018. After being successful in Colombia, the production gave its jump to netflixwhere it became one of the most watched productions in Spain, the United States and other Latin American countries.

And it is that the series conquered the public for its talented cast of actors and for its plot, where music played an important role. Viewers enjoyed singing various songs that were shown throughout the two seasons of “the queen of flow”.

The truth is that Carolina Ramírez, Charles Torres and John Manuel Restrepo, who play Yeimy, Charly Flow and Erick, respectively, are not the ones who sing the songs of the series. Behind them are real singers who lend their voices to the central characters of the story. Here we show you who they are.

“The Queen of Flow” stars Carolina Ramírez, Carlos Torres, Andrés Sandoval; among others (Photo: Caracol TV)

WHO REALLY SINGS THE SONGS OF “LA REINA DEL FLOW”?

Yes OK Carolina Ramirez and Carlos Torres they are good actors, music is not their forte, for that reason, real singers were needed to replace their voices in the music scenes. The artists behind the famous themes are Alexander Valencia and Gelo Arangowho have extensive experience in Colombia.

Likewise, Erick does not sing either and instead the voice that stands out is that of David Botero.

1. Alexander Valencia

The singer and lawyer Alejandro Valencia is in charge of providing the voice for Charly Flow’s songs. He is well known among urban music artists in Colombia, although not as well known to the general public.

2. Gelo Arango

Yeimy Montoya’s voice is distributed. In the first season it was Gelo Arango who performed the songs, however, a problem with the production company – apparently they would not have included her in the credits – caused her to leave fiction and be replaced by another.

For the second season of “La Reina del Flow” another singer called Guita entered, the young performer who emerged from the talent show “A otrolevel”.

3. David Botero

Erick’s songs are sung by David Botero in the first season. The artist not only sings for the series, he has also produced and written some songs that are part of the soundtrack, such as Fenix.

For the second season of “La Reina del Flow”, Botero was replaced by another singer named Juan Camilo Triana.

WHAT ARE THE SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CARLOS TORRES AND CHARLY FLOW?

Colombian actor Charles Torres told that there are some characteristics of Charlie Flowthe role he plays in “the queen of flow”, which he shares in his daily life, although there are many others that separate him from the complex character of the series that has launched his season 2 on netflix.

“I think that the only thing that we are alike is in the love that he has for his mother despite the mistakes and the bad things he does, his love for his mother is unconditional, and I think that that is the only thing that we share. we can seem”, the actor said in an interview with Vanyatis.

He also added that the perseverance of Charlie Flowof not giving up despite falls and mistakes, is something that he shares in his daily life. “Then he is very effusive and very partying, and I am calm and familiar”ended as part of his comparison to the famous role. MORE DETAILS HERE

“The Queen of Flow”: new trailer for season 2

CARLOS TORRES AND CAROLINA RAMÍREZ, ARE THEY GIRLFRIEND IN REAL LIFE?

Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres, protagonists of “La Reina del Flow”, have been related on several occasions due to the great chemistry they have on screen. In social networks there is a rumor that Colombian actors have had a romance in real life, but the truth is that they are just great friends.

To deny the rumors, Carlos Torres used his social networks to clarify that he has never had an affair with his partner Carolina Ramírez, whom he respects and has great affection for. READ MORE HERE

“La Reina del Flow” is a Colombian soap opera produced by Teleset and Sony Pictures Television, for Caracol Television premiered in 2018 (Photo: Caracol TV)

WHAT LUNA BAXTER THINKS OF THE KISSES OF CARLOS TORRES

Through her Instagram account, Luna resolved some of the most frequently asked questions about her experience during the recordings of “The queen of flow”. This is how she described the kisses she had with Charles Torrescausing an uproar among his fans.

“I don’t remember, but if I was so grimace in this photo it must be because the kiss scene was ok”, Luna wrote next to a photograph in which she poses with her colleague.

WHAT CARLOS TORRES THINK

For his part, the actor also referred to the intimate or kissing scenes that he had to perform throughout his career. Torres revealed that these are much more complex than they seem, since they can be somewhat uncomfortable:

“They are very difficult to do, because one is always nervous and uncomfortable, taking care not to see him more than necessary, but at the same time one wants the scene to look real, with passion and strength… those scenes are super uncomfortable”.

The publication on Instagram of the Guatemalan actress (Photo: Luna Baxter / Instagram)

WHY WILL “LA REINA DEL FLOW” NOT HAVE A THIRD SEASON?

According to the actress who plays Yimy Montoya, the program has reached its final stage. After the question of a follower, that she claimed not to do more seasons of the novel like the famous series ”Friends”, Carolina Ramirez revealed the reason why they cannot continue:

“’Friends’ is a comedy. This drama is unbankable any longer. Yeimy ran out of 7 lives.”