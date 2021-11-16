‘The queen of Kabul’, Vauro’s book that tells 20 years of war in Afghanistan through the stories of Emergency

‘The Queen of Kabul’ will be released on November 17th in all bookstores and online stores. Stories from Afghanistan by Emergency ‘(Libreria Pienogiorno). A volume signed by Vauro Senesi, who was also a spokesperson for the NGO from 2006 to 2009, and which crosses through the stories of the victims over 20 years of war in the country, since 1999, when Gino Strada decided to put his experience and resources of its organization at the service of the population tormented by the conflict. Today, after the withdrawal born from the country and three months after the death of the NGO founder, Ilfattoquotidiano.it publishes a preview of a short preview signed by Cecilia Strada.

My personal photo album fromAfghanistan it smells of dust and a taste of mulberry blackberries, left to dry on the roof of a mud house at the end of the summer. Sometimes old boarding passes come out of the album, a box of Eagles that always ended up in the car radio when crossing the plain of Shomali, almonds and raisins. If I’m not careful, dozens of veils fall down, gifts from dozens of women, the dull and long sound of a distant explosion, the dry and short one of a closer shotgun, a fish made of IV cannulas. There is a photo of one medical records; white paper, black ink. On the emergency room admission sheet there is the outline of a body to mark the wounds with a cross. This particular folder is that of a “Male, 7 years old” and there are more crosses than air on the template. “Splinters”. It’s that makes a blast to those far enough away to survive, not far enough out of it as it was before. There is a photo of a carpentry workshop that continues to do crutches and new beds to enlarge the aisles; next to it is a photo of one laundry that every month he washes thousands of sheets and pajamas – sizes for men, women and children – and that every month he has to wash more. There is a photo of one welding one iron box in an ambulance to put one in oxygen tank; a voice above the photo says: “If we end up in a big mess, nothing changes. But maybe if we end up in the middle of a firing line we can save ourselves from having a single stray bullet just take the cylinder and blow us up… that’s a bit of the idea ”.

If you want to know how a war is going, ask the maintenance department of the hospital. There are photos of the lopsided bridges that I crossed in the secondary and remote valleys of the Panshir, thinking, “Well, it won’t hold. But it was worth it to be here with them ”. Them, the Afghan men and women. They who wonder how they are still alive after centuries of making expendable pieces on the chessboard of Great Game. They who maybe today there is little or nothing to put on the plate, but half of that little will be yours: take a seat. Them that the bridge always holds up, in some way. Especially those built with the pieces of Soviet tanks, gutted and transformed. If the valley is full of them, at least they are of some use. And if you arrive in the middle of a valley and the bridge you expected to find collapsed yesterday eaten by the water, well, what are you doing? I said: “Shall we go back?”. They crouched down for a moment to look at him: “No, wait. No problem. We rebuild it “. They, who deserve some peace. In the album there is a newspaper clipping with a drawing by Vauro. There is a child in the midst of the rubble, one leg less, two more crutches, a dotted line instead of the head, and the title of the drawing is “Instructions to understand what war is. Follow the dotted line and apply your child’s photo ”. Yep, that’s right. I have mentioned that drawing a thousand times, when I was describing Afghanistan. Today I also mention it as a manual for understanding one desperate migration, the one that makes you end up with the pacifier in your mouth, on a deflated dinghy, in the middle of the Mediterranean. But that’s another story.

From the photo album, if I am not careful, all the laughs I have had with Afghan women and men fall out “why are we laughing, what else can we do?”. Sometimes, like today, a lot of falls out anger And impatience And nostalgia. The name of anger is: “But will you ever stop destroying this country and those who live there?”. The impatience is called: “And you people who are moved only today, where were you in the last twenty years, while there were counting the dead and the wounded and every month there were more?”. Nostalgia is full of dust and has a blackberry taste.