“The queen of reggaeton” turns 50

The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ivy Queen turns 50 this Friday demonstrating that she is “the diva and the queen” of the urban genre for censoring sexist violence in her songs and for her continued defense of this musical movement.

Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez, the interpreter’s first name, was born in Añasco, a municipality on the northwest coast of Puerto Rico, far from where reggaeton evolved in the early 1990s on the island: the metropolitan area.

“When he left Añasco, he went looking for luck,” DJ Negro, one of the pillars of reggaeton and one of the first music producers who gave Ivy Queen the opportunity to demonstrate her talent on a record at the age of 24, recalled to Efe.

Although the musical genre was dominated by men -which it still is- Ivy Queen did the impossible for any of the producers of that time to hear her sing and include her on an album.

She came with the cannons ready. She saw that she was going to be a diva, a respected woman. She is the same as Daddy Yankee, that she will always be on a pedestal apart from everyone, because they followed their careers from the beginning, making an effort and being consistent despite all the frustrations they experienced ” – Baby Rasta / exponent of reggaeton

THE DISCOVERY OF IVY QUEEN

Ivy Queen was going to meet DJ Negro at the opening of a barbershop, but since the activity was extended in hours and she couldn’t show him her musical skills, she finally went to his recording studio another day.

“That’s where I gave him the opportunity to show me his talent,” said DJ Negro, who noted that the eighth song Ivy Queen performed was the one he liked.

That song was titled “Many want to knock me down”, and among its lines there were messages against sexist violence such as: “Those who swear eternal love end up giving their wife death”.

The theme was included in “The Noise 5″ (1995), the fifth compilation of DJ Negro records, and in which the duo of Baby Rasta and Gringo also participated.

TALENT AND COMMITTED LYRICS

“There were women who sang, but their style stood out with all the ‘corillo’ of The Noise and that surprised Negro,” Gringo told Efe.

“It was crazy to have her, because the other ‘corillos’ had to squeeze (make an effort),” he added about the singer, whose albums include “Diva” (2003), “Sentimiento” (2007) and the most recent, “Llegó la Queen” (2019).

In addition to expressing her concern and frustration about sexist violence, Ivy Queen criticized in another song the contempt that society had for reggaeton artists with her song “We are rappers, but not criminals.”

Baby Rasta, meanwhile, highlighted to Efe the “innate talent” of Ivy Queen and her strength to achieve “respect” among the many men dedicated to reggaeton.

IT WAS RESPECTED

“Apart from my career as a singer, I see who has talent and who doesn’t… From that first time, I knew that the world was going to be eaten in a difficult time for having a macho audience,” said Baby Rasta about his colleague.

“She came with the cannons ready. She saw that she was going to be a diva, a respected woman. She is the same as Daddy Yankee, who will always be on a pedestal apart from everyone, because they followed their careers from the beginning, striving and consistent despite all the frustrations they experienced, “she reflected.

With eight albums under her arms, Ivy Queen was the only female voice of twelve performers in the introduction of the album “12 disciples”, in which with the phrase “take off you who came the horse, the bitch, the diva, the filly” underlined his reign in the world of reggaeton.