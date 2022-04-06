The queen of romantic comedies comes to Netflix for a promising project

If you are a fan of romantic comedies, this is your day. It seems impossible to think of films of this genre without thinking of the filmography of Nancy Mayers. After all, who can resist not seeing The Holiday every Christmas and fall in love with Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz?

Meyers, who began his career as a screenwriter with the film by Goldie Hawn, Private Benjaminhas worked in Hollywood since 1980. However, his great and phenomenal success did not come until 1991, when he wrote The Father of the Bridethe film that became one of the 10 highest-grossing films of the year, after grossing more than $120 million with a budget of 20. The comedy became a true sensation and even had a sequel in ’95, all thanks to the desperation of Steve Martin of having to pay for her daughter’s expensive wedding ceremony.

Following her, Meyers began directing with every family’s favorite movie, The Parent Trapwhich converted to Lindsay Lohan in a star Following her, Meyers found much success as a director/writer, as well as What Women Want with Mel Gibson and Holly Hunter, Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson, It’s Complicated with Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Alec Baldwinand the aforementioned The Holiday. The last time she wrote, directed and produced a movie was with The Internwhich featured Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro in 2015.

Now, 7 years after his last film, Nancy Mayers has reached an agreement with Netflix to write, direct and produce a new film. Though it remains untitled and tagline-less, sources describe it as a very funny comedy that, as you’d expect with Meyers, will have a great cast .

Related news

The deal comes after Meyers and Netflix teamed up in 2020 to release The Father of the Bride Part III, or rather, something like that. During the pandemic, the streaming giant held a zoom meeting between all the members of the film’s cast, as well as Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt, in a nice short that they uploaded to their networks.

In the cutout, we see a reunion of the Banks family in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, as a special benefit event for World Central Kitchen. A relationship grew from that experience; Meyers formed a good bond with the producer scott stuber, the ideas ignited, and Netflix just had to go in and put up the millions. Given Meyers’ connections to several of the industry giants such as Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Robert DeNiro and Steve Martin(and Netflix’s huge wallet), we’re very excited about what this project can be.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!