Entertainment

The queen of romantic comedies comes to Netflix for a promising project

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

If you are a fan of romantic comedies, this is your day. It seems impossible to think of films of this genre without thinking of the filmography of Nancy Mayers. After all, who can resist not seeing The Holiday every Christmas and fall in love with Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz?

Meyers, who began his career as a screenwriter with the film by Goldie Hawn, Private Benjaminhas worked in Hollywood since 1980. However, his great and phenomenal success did not come until 1991, when he wrote The Father of the Bridethe film that became one of the 10 highest-grossing films of the year, after grossing more than $120 millionwith a budget of 20. The comedy became a true sensation and even had a sequel in ’95, all thanks to the desperation of Steve Martin of having to pay for her daughter’s expensive wedding ceremony.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“He did not breathe and hardly smiled”: Camila Cabello’s dramatic confession

2 mins ago

These haircuts have an instant rejuvenating effect

4 mins ago

Will Smith a week after the slap: this is the story, pay attention, of how his life was transformed

13 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore support Evernow, a startup that guides women through menopause

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button