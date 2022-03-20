The Queen of the Carnival of the Earth, a graduate in Medicine from the ULPGC who practices in Barcelona | Featured | Canary Edition

Daniela Medina, queen of the Carnival of the Earth, a title she achieved this Saturday thanks to a design by Juan Carlos Armas, who in 2017 took her sister Silvana to be the children’s Queen of the festivities, has a degree in Medicine from the ULPGC and a Master’s degree in Aesthetic Medicine and Hair Surgery and practices in Barcelona.

The new ambassador of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria knows well what it means to pursue dreams based on tenacity, work and love for her profession, Medicine, and her passion, Carnival, to which she has been very attached since she was very young, since that at the age of four she was the standard-bearer of the group that her parents founded together with Ramón Sánchez: the Río Bamba comparsa.

Although she was unable to dance in the troupe because the rehearsals were not compatible with her studies, she was always faithful to costume contests and galas such as the one that in 2007 ended with the coronation of her sister as child queen and her as maid of honor. of this contest of the most popular festivals in the city, as its organization revealed in a statement this Saturday.

Fifteen years later it has been Daniela who has brought the Medina Ortega surnames back to the throne of Carnival with a fantasy whose title already says enough about the winner: “Embracing a dream”.

That dream begins this Saturday, when Daniela, who works as a specialist in aesthetic medicine in Barcelona, ​​begins a reign that she understands as a strong bond with her land, the Canary Islands, and her city, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. EFE

pcr