The Queen of the Pacific asks for royalties from Netflix and Telemundo for La Reina del Sur

As the figures of drug trafficking in Mexico became more public, more interest was generated among the public who wanted to know how these people ended up like this and what was guiding their actions. This gave rise to series, movies and soap operas focused on the subject, and in recent years there has been an emphasis on creating new works based on real people. One of the most popular was the queen of the southstarring Kate del Castillo, which was based on the life and criminal work of Sandra Avila Beltran who, now, begins a legal battle for Netflix and Telemundo to deliver royalties for said series.

Keep reading: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will travel to Mexico to film a musical about drug traffickers

the queen of the south It premiered in 2011 and so far has two seasons, with the last one premiering in 2019 and the third in production. The series, with touches of a classic telenovela, was produced by Telemundo and is based on the book of the same name written by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. In turn, the author was inspired by the life of Sandra Avila Beltranbetter known as La Reina del Pacífico, a drug trafficker who became a key figure for criminal enterprises and an indispensable link between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Colombian Norte del Valle Cartel.

In his novel, Pérez-Reverte revealed much of the past of Beltrán, who was finally apprehended in 2007, although the writer always maintained that much of her story was mere fiction and rejected Telemundo’s television adaptation. For its part, its own Sandra Avila Beltran He decided to publish a series of interviews he had in prison with a journalist so that the world would know how his first steps in the world of drugs were and what things were real and which were exaggerated by the media.

the queen of the south It was so popular in Mexico and Latin America that an American remake was even launched, with the classic format of its series, starring Alice Braga. Queen of the South it premiered in 2016 and had five seasons with 62 episodes. The response to the remake was positive, but curiously, it never lived up to the numbers seen with the production of Telemundo, a company that joined Netflix to make the second season with Kate of the Castle returning to role.

You may also like: Eugenio Derbez, Kate del Castillo, Omar Chaparro and other actors protest against the Mayan Train

Despite the mix between fiction and real events, it seems that Sandra Avila Beltran wants it to be recognized the queen of the south is based on her and that, for that reason, she deserves royalties for the success of the series. According to Millennium and other national media, the former drug trafficker began a process before the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, assuring that the character of Teresa Mendoza is based on her life and its use allowed millionaire profits for Telemundo and Netflix. More specifically, Beltrán assures that the producers acted maliciously and discredited her with a story that raised a lot of money.

Beltrán asks for 40% of the profits obtained, and the context could be in his favor, since it is true that the companies did not hesitate to use the image of his arrest to promote the second season of the queen of the south. In addition, exploiting the interest in drug trafficking and Beltrán’s new freedom, the company gave the green light to a third season that will arrive in October.

Sandra Avila Beltran She was extradited and sentenced in the United States, but of all the crimes that could accuse her, it was finally decided that helping to launder money for a drug trafficker was the safest to get her locked up. After several years in prison, the woman was deported to Mexico in 2013 where charges were added, but in 2015 she finally came out after her sentence was revoked and for now there are no new charges against her or a specific investigation against her, as least not one that is publicly known.

don’t leave without reading: Bullet Train: critics praise Bad Bunny’s performance in the film