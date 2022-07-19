The Queen of the Pacific reappears on social networks; “yes it’s me” he says

Sandra Avila Beltran, alias the queen of the pacific, who was released from prison in February 2015, reappeared on the public stage through his accounts on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

“This is the official one, the others are not mine. Yes, it is me, for all the people who ask if I am the real one, the real one, yes,” he expressed in a video on TikTok on April 7 and there he promised to make a video in live.

Among his publications stand out phrases such as: “the more beautiful the rose, the more dangerous the thorn”, accompanied with songs, in this particular case with “Reina de Reinas”, by Los Tigres del Norte, narcorridos and Paris Hilton.

On Tiktok he has 30 thousand followers, his Facebook page has 749 likes and on Instagram it has 2,252 followers.

the queen of the pacific She faced charges of being related to Colombian drug lords.

She is the niece of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, who together with Rafael Caro Quintero founded the first Mexican cartel, the one in Guadalajara.

His mother, María Luisa Beltrán Félix, was a cousin of Félix Gallardo, and transported drugs to the United States by land and plane.

On February 8, 2015, Sandra Ávila Beltrán left the Federal Center for Social Reintegration number 4 in Nayarita day after a unitary court overturned his five-year sentence for money laundering.

A unitary court revoked the five-year sentence that was handed down for the crime of money laundering, considering that she had already been tried and acquitted for this accusation in the Mexican judicial system.

This accusation kept her imprisoned in the federal prison El Rincón, in Tepic, Nayarit, since 2014 and after being deported from the United States, where she was prosecuted and reached an agreement with the justice of that country.

In September 2007, Ávila Beltrán was detained by federal forces in what was then the Federal District and she was criminally prosecuted for the crime of resources of illicit origin in criminal case 101/2003, in the 18th District Court of Federal Criminal Procedure in the Federal District, in which she was acquitted.

In August 2012, Sandra Ávila was handed over to the US authorities in compliance with the June 12 extradition agreement to be tried in the neighboring country.

On July 25, 2013, the Federal Court for the Southern District of Florida issued a sentence sentencing her to 70 months in prison upon pleading guilty.

