The queen of the south season 3 Schedule, characters and plot

“La Reina del Sur” is based on the novel by Arturo Pérez Reverte of the same name. First season produced by Telemundo, Antena 3 and RTI Producciones; second season co-produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix. In 2011 it premiered. Kate del Castillo’s performance helps Teresa Mendoza become the most powerful cocaine trafficker in southern Spain.

It is the second most expensive telenovela on Telemundo, with a cost of 10 million dollars. “El Señor de los Cielos” was the most expensive telenovela on Telemundo. In June 2016, USA Network aired an English-language remake of the film starring Alice Braga. The show’s second season premiered on April 22, 2019. Telemundo announced the show’s third season for July 16, 2020.

Release date

The second season of La Reina del Sur contains sixty episodes and its duration is approximately 39 minutes each. We are going to comment on what we already know about the upcoming third season of La Reina del Sur. Millions of people are tuning in to the high-octane series that boasts just the right amount of romance and drama, suspense, and other genre staples.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the audience is excited about the third season. As a result of the popularity of the second season, we anticipate that it will return soon with the same cast as before. The third season could premiere in the second half of 2020.

Where you can see?

Roberto Stopello is the mind behind the Spanish television series “La Reina del Sur”, a crime drama. Juan Marcos Blanco and Valentina Parraga are responsible for the script, while Walter Doehner and Mauricio Cruz are in charge of directing.

The life story of Teresa Mendoza, a young Mexican woman who rises to become the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain, is the subject of the work, adapted from the novel of the same name by Arturo Pérez-Reverte and published under the same name.

Watching the trailer for the first season is a good way to refresh your memory as we eagerly await the announcement of the third season and hope it doesn’t come as late as the second. Watch the trailer for the first season. And in case you haven’t seen the series yet, you can watch all the episodes of both seasons on Netflix whenever it suits you.

Distribution

Teresa Mendoza, played by Kate del Castillo, is the main protagonist of this television series. 1978 marked the beginning of Kate’s film career with the premiere of “The Last Fugue”, and after playing the role of Leticia in “Muchachitas”, she became a well-known face in Latin American countries.

Although her first appearance in Hollywood was in 2006 with the movie “Bordertown”, the outstanding Mexican actress did not begin to gain wide recognition in Latin America until 2011, when she played the character of Teresa Mendoza in a film. Del Castillo kept her job with Telemundo performing on Buenos del Paraíso in 2015, eventually returning to the network to play Teresa “La Mexicana” Mendoza in 2019.

Humberto Zurita plays “The Godfather” and head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Epifiano Vargas; Playing Mendoza’s romantic interest is Raoul Bova, who played the same role in Under the Tuscan Sun. Paola Núñez plays the role of a minor adversary, Kira; and Antonio Gil plays Teresa’s faithful friend, Oleg Yasikov.

The important actors in the cast are Mark Tacher, who plays Willy Rangel, Miguel de Miguel, who plays Teo Aljarafe, Christina Urgel, who plays Patricia, Alejandro Calva, who plays César Guemes, and Christian Tappan, who plays Willy Rangel. Mark Tacher also plays the role of Willy Rangel.

Trailer

Plot

If you are one of those who enjoy a story that has punch and a powerful female character, you should see La Reina del Sur. La Reina del Sur, whose translation is “The Queen of the South”, is based on the chronicles of a young Mexican woman named Teresa Mendoza, who, with the help of her rudimentary business sense and her struggles, becomes one of the most powerful and dangerous names in the underworld of international drug trafficking. The Queen of the South is “The Queen of the South”.

Teresa flees after the death of her partner to preserve her own life, and finally arrives in the southern region of Spain. She tries to move on to a new stage of her life, but she gets involved in the world of drug trafficking and goes through the trauma of losing another loved one.

After suffering one setback after another, Teresa comes to the conclusion that the time has come to stop being a puppet in someone else’s show and take matters into her own hands. Teresa “La Mexicana” Mendoza rises to the head of her organization and begins to exert influence over an international drug trafficking company thanks to her savvy understanding of business and her ability to form strategic alliances.

Despite this, Teresa is forced to make some of the most difficult decisions of her life, since the well-being of her heart and her happiness are at stake. In the last episode of the first season, which aired on May 30, 2011, Teresa and the Ratas engaged in a confrontation that was not only conclusive but also controversial.

The events of the second season take place eight years after the first. She lives a simple and lonely life in Tuscany, Italy, far from her past. After eight years, her fate throws her back into the drug trade when her daughter is kidnapped. Due to the inevitability of reconciling with her former enemies, she must embark on an emotional journey that will never end, will be fraught with betrayal and danger, and will inevitably lead to many startling revelations.

In the end, Teresa is able to return to her daughter, but after learning the truth about her daughter’s kidnapping, she is consumed with a desire for revenge. After a series of dramatic maneuvers and careful planning, Teresa’s opponents play her hand, forcing her to flee and take refuge in an unknown place. Despite this, she has no idea that she is being followed by someone who knows her place and harasses her.

One of Telemundo’s programs with the largest budget and duration, La Reina del Sur, has a total of 123 episodes, of which 63 appear in the first and 60 in the second. The public reacted very positively to the program, which went on to win several awards worldwide.