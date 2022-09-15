The Queen turns 50

It is not only that Queen Letizia has chosen Aragonese designers. is that she has done in very special moments of your life: from the day of your wedding to your beloved Princess of Asturias awards. Furthermore, the style of the last two queens in the history of Spain could not be understood without the contribution of three designers born in this land: Margarita Nuez, Manuel Pertegaz and Antonio Burillo.

The first two often dressed Doña Sofía (Nuez is also a close friend of the queen emeritus). Zaragozan Burillo, for his part, is one of Doña Letizia’s favourites. And Manuel Pertegaz from Teruel has been the link between the two monarchs: he, who dressed Doña Sofía so many times, was in charge of designing the historic wedding dress of the then Princess of Asturias.

The man from Olba, one of the most important and influential names in the history of fashion in Spain, epitome of a golden age, designed for the occasion a classic piece, with a funnel neck, with silver and gold thread embroidery, and finished in a decorated queue 4.5 meters long and with a perimeter of 16 meters. A model that summarized and symbolized the maxims of his style, at the opposite end of the fatuous but devoted luxury of the exquisite ways of haute couture.

Almost 20 years after that link, talking about Letizia Ortiz’s 50th birthday this Thursday is also talking about the evolution of her way of dressing. Precisely since that May 22, 2004 when she married Felipe VI until the present.

parallel path

A parallel path to that of his personal and professional evolution within the Royal Family, in which he has progressively embraced a style of its own, increasingly in tune with the new air of the monarchies, with queens and princesses who combine ‘low cost’ fashion with valuable garments from the family heritage, connecting the trends of the moment with the most regal tradition. And why not, professionalizing this part of your public image resorting to the services of a head stylist. Not in vain, the clothing and elections of Letizia Ortiz in this sense have given, give and will surely give much to talk about.

During this time, the Queen has dressed from garments that belonged to her mother-in-law to others from Mango or Zara, a wardrobe that is increasingly eclectic and attached to the street that has even led her to repeat the model on a couple of occasions with a guest at an event.

This summer, too, she has changed clothes with her own daughters, already teenagers, as happens in so many families. Doña Letizia plays with fashion with less and less fear. And he also talks about her through her, to begin with, betting not infrequently on Spanish brands and designers, almost always putting them on the media map and multiplying their sales and impact.

Accolade

In the case of Zaragoza Anthony Burillo, the Queen’s accolade was also crucial, although her firm, The 2nd Skin Co, was already successful internationally dressing numerous famous faces such as Toni Acosta, Marta Hazas, Ariel Winter, María León, Sandra Gago, Janelle DeMonae, Laura Vecino, Elsa Pataky, Paz Vega, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Mara, Jessica Biel or Raquel Sánchez Silva. He has also made inroads into the bridal field as the author of the wedding dress for Alejandra Rojas at her wedding to Beltrán Cavero de Carondolet.

When it seemed that he had reached the ceiling in this sense dressing Beyoncé, it turns out that he was chosen by another queen, not of pop, but in the strict sense of the word: that of his own country.

On October 17, 2019, Doña Letizia chose a spectacular bustier for the previous concert of the Princess of Asturias Awards. And not just any edition, but the one in which Leonor was going to give her first speech in that forum.

The clothing was highly praised: a strapless top, adorned with ostrich feathers, in a nude pink tone and adorned with a long grosgrain ribbon as a belt with a jewel buckle. She combined it with tight black pants and pumps with her already traditional vertigo heels, also black.

“I never imagined something like this,” Burillo himself told HERALDO at the time. “I have always been a very hard-working boy, but luck is also needed…”. Precisely, that garment belonged to the ‘Lucky 27’ collection that had been presented in January of that year within the framework of Madrid Fashion Week, in which The 2nd Skin Co is a regular. Two years later, in 2021, the Queen repeated with Burillo’s signature. In that case with a The 2nd Skin Co already for the big awards ceremony.

A dress of renewed classicism that still received better reviews than that of 2019. At this point, it is still one of the most applauded in the history of Letizia Ortiz as a member of the royal family.

It was a ‘look’ that stands out for its simplicity at the top, sleeveless and minimalist cut, which contrasts with the midi skirt with marked volume and almost to the ankles, adorned with bows on the front. The garment, a clear tribute to Dior’s ‘new look’ silhouette -fitted at the waist and with a flared skirt-, belonged to The 2nd Skin Co’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, called ‘Magna Magnolia’.