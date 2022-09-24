The queen’s funeral and the specter of war and revolution

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was meticulous in its execution. Nothing was left to chance as the UK delivered on its one specialty: pomp and pageantry on a global scale.

By 11 a.m., heads of state from around the world had taken their seats amidst the gothic splendor of Westminster Abbey, before the queen’s coffin, draped with the royal banner and topped with the imperial crown and sovereign’s scepter with the cross, will arrive in the Royal Navy war chariot, pulled by 142 sailors. Guards from the Queen’s Company, 1st Grenadier Guards Battalion, carried his body inside at funeral pace. An hour of readings, prayers, hymns, and eulogies followed.

King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with the royal standard with the imperial crown of state and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as she leaves Westminster Abbey after his state funeral, in London, on Monday, September 19, 2022. [AP Photo/Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP] [AP Photo/Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP]

The queen’s coffin was then carried in a foot procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington’s Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner, along a route lined by Royal Navy, Royal Marines and police. An honor guard from all three military services stood in Parliament Square, accompanied by a Royal Marines band. The coffin was then transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.

In total, 4,000 soldiers participated in the funeral and the parade.

With a crowd of 10, nothing could better reflect stability, order and permanence than the way Elizabeth Windsor was laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

This was at least the hope shared by the nearly 100 presidents and heads of government gathered in Westminster Abbey, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank -Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Biden addressed these targets directly before the funeral in a statement that read: ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In an ever-changing world, he was a steadfast presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons… The seven decades of his history-making reign witnessed a time of unprecedented human advancement and the march forward of human dignity’.

The absurdity of Biden’s statement is best illustrated by the reference to an earlier British royal funeral, more than a century earlier, that of Edward VII.

American historian Barbara W. Tuchman focuses on this event in the introductory chapter of her seminal work on the outbreak and first nine months of World War I, The Guns of Augustpublished in the UK as August 1914. It begins poignantly:

‘So magnificent was the spectacle on the morning of May 1910, when nine kings rode at the funeral of Edward VII of England, that the silently waiting crowd dressed in black could not contain their shouts of admiration. Clad in scarlet, blue, green, and purple, the sovereigns filed through the palace gates three at a time, plumed helmets, golden braids, crimson sashes, and jeweled orders glittering in the sun. Behind them came five heirs-apparent, forty other imperial or royal highnesses, seven queens—four widows and three regents—and a group of special ambassadors from uncrowned countries. Together they represented seventy nations in the largest assembly of royalty and rank ever gathered in one place and the last of its kind. The unlit tongue of Big Ben struck nine chimes as the procession left the palace, but on the clock of history it was sunset, and the old world sun was setting in a dying blaze of splendor never to be seen again.

Edward VII – King of the United Kingdom and the British Dominions, and Emperor of India (1841-1910)

Tuchman notes that Edward VII was often called the ‘Uncle of Europe’. This was not purely an honorific. He was referring to her royal family relationships with, among ‘other relatives, the progeny of Queen Victoria’s nine sons and daughters…scattered in abundance throughout the courts of Europe’, her nephews Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia. Tsarina Alexandra was his niece.

Edward’s rule, which spanned the first decade of the 20th century, is described by Tuchman as ‘a fat, rich afternoon… The 1910s were peaceful and prosperous, with the second round of Moroccan crises and the wars of the Balkans yet to come’. The prospect of war was widely viewed in ruling circles as a foolish vanity since, thanks to the financial and economic interdependence of nations, there could be no real victor.

However, four years later, in August 1914, the world was plunged into a war in which 28 million people were massacred and Europe was left in ruins. The monarchs who had been able to put aside national tensions and meet in London in 1910 soon found themselves on opposite sides of the battlefield.

The end of the war marked the fall of the vanquished.

The most historically significant victims were the Tsar and Tsarina of Russia, swept from power in 1917 by the February Revolution unleashed by the horrors of war, and forever relegated to history by the October Socialist Revolution. led by Lenin, Trotsky and the Bolsheviks.

Soldiers marching in Petrograd, March 1917

But the revolution in Germany, although it did not lead to the overthrow of capitalism due to the absence of a Bolshevik-type party at its head, forced Wilhelm II to abdicate the throne and flee the country. Other kings within the German Empire followed. The crown heads of the Austro-Hungarian Empire suffered the same fate in the midst of this revolutionary upheaval across the continent.

In 2022, motley royalty gathered to mourn Elizabeth II—the emperor and empress of Japan, the kings and queens of the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, the rulers of tiny tax havens in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Monaco, and various Middle Eastern despots—are pale shadows of their ancestors. But the presidents and prime ministers who govern the main imperialist powers have a future ahead of them that is no less terrible than that of the European royal houses of the last century.

The crisis that grips world imperialism is presented with more crudeness than in 1910. It is not about the Belle Époque. An economic nightmare is unfolding that is plunging millions of people into misery. The ruling elite does not repudiate the war policy, but carries it out ruthlessly. In the NATO-led war against Russia in the Ukraine, a catastrophe is unfolding in Europe that would dwarf even the horrors of 1914, one that threatens humanity with nuclear annihilation.

But this crisis is also creating the conditions for the outbreak of a socialist and revolutionary struggle of the European and international working class, which must not end with a world war, as happened in October 1917, but prevent one from occurring by overthrowing of capitalism.

(Originally published in English on September 19, 2022)