The queen's funeral and the specter of war and revolution

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was meticulous in its execution. Nothing was left to chance as the UK delivered on its one specialty: pomp and pageantry on a global scale.

By 11 a.m., heads of state from around the world had taken their seats amidst the gothic splendor of Westminster Abbey, before the queen’s coffin, draped with the royal banner and topped with the imperial crown and sovereign’s scepter with the cross, will arrive in the Royal Navy war chariot, pulled by 142 sailors. Guards from the Queen’s Company, 1st Grenadier Guards Battalion, carried his body inside at funeral pace. An hour of readings, prayers, hymns, and eulogies followed.

King Charles III, Camilla, the queen consort and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with the royal standard with the imperial crown of state and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as she leaves Westminster Abbey after his state funeral, in London, on Monday, September 19, 2022. [AP Photo/Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP] [AP Photo/Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP]

The queen’s coffin was then carried in a foot procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington’s Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner, along a route lined by Royal Navy, Royal Marines and police. An honor guard from all three military services stood in Parliament Square, accompanied by a Royal Marines band. The coffin was then transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.

In total, 4,000 soldiers participated in the funeral and the parade.

With a crowd of 10, nothing could better reflect stability, order and permanence than the way Elizabeth Windsor was laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

This was at least the hope shared by the nearly 100 presidents and heads of government gathered in Westminster Abbey, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank -Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Biden addressed these targets directly before the funeral in a statement that read: ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In an ever-changing world, he was a steadfast presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons… The seven decades of his history-making reign witnessed a time of unprecedented human advancement and the march forward of human dignity’.

