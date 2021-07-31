The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference

The clamor does not suit the British monarchy. He knows this well after 68 years of reign the queen Elizabeth, which for Harry and Meghan Markle would have chosen a sophisticated revenge. Despite the constant attacks and repeated public criticism from the rebel couple, Her Majesty so far did not de-own the two of the titles of duke and duchess of Sussex, with Harry who can still boast the title of prince.

And this is because the sovereign believes that “ignoring the two” is much more effective that make a gesture that could give them new grips to go on the attack of the Royal Family.

This is what he revealed to theExpress.co.uk the expert in real chores Ingrid Seward, convinced that, at this point in the family feud, «removing the titles would not make much difference and would seem very petty. Also, I don’t think it’s something the Queen wants to do at this stage of her reign.” also the exclusion of Harry and Meghan from the Platinum Jubilee next year doesn’t seem like a possible scenario for Ingrid Seward, because “it would provide them with new ammunition to criticize the monarchy”. Indifference is better, then, a weapon that can be much more effective, and cruel. A proof of this strategy would have been seen with the long wait, six weeks, for the inclusion of Lilibet Diana in the official list of Windsor on the royal family website.

Meghan and Harry – who resigned as senior royals in January 2020 – have since last February they can no longer make commitments to the British Crown and have been stripped by the Queen of their military and royal patronage. especially Harry no longer holds military ranks (proudly performed as a veteran of Afghanistan) of Captain General of Honour of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of RAF Honington Air Base and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Small Navy Ship. while Meghan has been stripped of the label of godmother of the British Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. In addition the couple was forbidden to use the word “real” in their trademark, a heavy vulnus especially from the point of view of the image while they were intent on building their “brand” in the new life in the United States.

The Queen, however, despite the continuous media attacks of Harry and Meghan, has never gone so far as to deprive them of the title of Dukes of Sussex. A matter that Markle, at least in words, does not care about. In the now famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former actress stated that of “all the greatness that surrounds this stuff” she cares about it, and that “the most important title I will ever have is that of mom”. Words evidently studied, which hid all his irritation against what he calls “The Institution” for the loss of privileges, especially economic, guaranteed by real securities.

