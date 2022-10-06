The question Jaden Smith hates being asked about his father

While some celebrity children would rather not be compared to their fathers, that doesn’t seem to be Jaden’s biggest annoyance when it comes to those asking about his father, as he revealed to HuffPost in a 2018 interview.

Though he shared with the outlet that he wouldn’t want to be in a live-action reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the Peacock series in which his father starred was given a dramatic reboot titled simply “Bel-Air.” in February 2022 (via Variety), but would consider voicing a character in an animated reboot, jaden He asked his interviewer a surprising question that he hates being asked, and it’s about dad Will.

Jaden Smith hates being asked where his father is

In his interview with HuffPost, Jaden Smith answered a question about what question he hates being asked, explaining that it’s actually related to his father, Will Smith. Although one might expect that jaden might hate questions about his father’s film and television roles, for example, his answer was different.

turns out jaden he hates being asked about the location of Will and says, “I hate being asked where my father is, as if to pinpoint the exact longitude and latitude of my father’s address currently“. From the comments of jaden In the middle, it seems his frustrations are rooted in safety concerns, as he added: “I always tell people, like, the wrong side of the world. The wrong hemisphere, that’s where my dad is. They’re like , ‘Oh, where’s your daddy?’ I’m like, ‘Dubai!’ Anywhere else. Anywhere that’s 100 million miles from where he actually is.”

The concerns of jaden they are not unfounded. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Will has faced security issues in the pastincluding an incident involving his friend Charlie Mack and a police officer.

Daddy Will Smith has turned up in unexpected places

Even though to Jaden Smith he does not like to be asked about the location of his father, Will Smith he’s actually appeared halfway around the world from where fans might expect him to be before.

After the controversial altercation he had with the presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will was seen in Mumbai, India in April 2022 via People.

At the end of August 2022, the animator was photographed on a train in Ecuador, where he was filming the documentary series “Welcome to Earth” for National Geographicthrough the Daily Mail. According to the website for “Welcome to Earth,” which is available to stream on Disney+ as a Disney+ Originals series, Will he traveled to other places around the world while hosting the show.

Though jaden could have been using Dubai as an example, reported snoopsWill also climbed to the top of the tower of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, for his YouTube Originals series”Best Shape of My Life“.