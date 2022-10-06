Entertainment

The question Jaden Smith hates being asked about his father

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

While some celebrity children would rather not be compared to their fathers, that doesn’t seem to be Jaden’s biggest annoyance when it comes to those asking about his father, as he revealed to HuffPost in a 2018 interview.

Though he shared with the outlet that he wouldn’t want to be in a live-action reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the Peacock series in which his father starred was given a dramatic reboot titled simply “Bel-Air.” in February 2022 (via Variety), but would consider voicing a character in an animated reboot, jaden He asked his interviewer a surprising question that he hates being asked, and it’s about dad Will.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston, caught at an evening with one of her exes

7 mins ago

Demi Lovato is forced to postpone the show “Holy Fvck” after losing her voice: “The last thing I want to do”

9 mins ago

The best movies to watch in the fall

18 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson… Omar Sy is proud that “Lupin” has been nominated for the Emmy Awards…

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button